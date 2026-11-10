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2027: ‘You Must Be Sick’ – Senator Orji Kalu Blows Hot Over Calls To Support Peter Obi

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Senator Orji Kalu
Senator Orji Kalu

Key Takeaways

  • Abia North Senator Orji Kalu rejected calls to support Peter Obi or other Igbo candidates outside the APC in the 2027 general election.
  • Speaking on Arise Television’s Prime Time on Monday, Kalu said he had no reason to support candidates contesting under another political party.
  • Kalu reaffirmed his loyalty to the APC and maintained that the party was the only platform through which the South-East should pursue its political interests.

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, has slammed calls for him to support the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, or any other Igbos contesting in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Kalu, while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Monday, dismissed Peter Obi and other political candidates outside the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling expectations to support their political ambitions unreasonable.

The former Governor of Abia State said he had no reason to support a candidate contesting under another political party, insisting that his loyalty remains with the APC.

The senator maintained that the APC remained the platform through which he believed the political interests of the South-East could be pursued.

He said, “I’m not in the political party where they are contesting. Why should they call my name? I mean, they shouldn’t. Why should they call? No, they are just being idiotic.

“I was in PDP, I was in PPA, and my third political party is APC. So if I’m in this practice and you want me to go and support somebody in APGA, you must be sick in your mind. You must be dreaming.

“I am a member of APC, pure and direct. Yeah, leave me there. I don’t have any interest. If Igbos have interest, [and] they don’t want to pursue [it in] APC; that is their business. There’s no other place the interest will be pursued except where I am.”

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Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Fadoju is an Assistant Editor at Naija News, with over a decade of professional news reporting experience. She holds a B.Sc. in Linguistics and Communication from the University of Port Harcourt. She has built a reputation for spotting newsworthy developments and writing engaging, well-structured reports that resonate with readers.
Before joining Naija News in 2022, Rachel worked with various digital and mainstream media organizations, gaining extensive experience in news reporting, editorial production, and storytelling. She can be reached via rachel@naijanews.com

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