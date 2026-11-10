2027: ‘You Must Be Sick’ – Senator Orji Kalu Blows Hot Over Calls To Support Peter Obi

Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Kalu, has slammed calls for him to support the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, or any other Igbos contesting in the 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Kalu, while fielding questions on Arise Television’s Prime Time programme on Monday, dismissed Peter Obi and other political candidates outside the All Progressives Congress (APC), calling expectations to support their political ambitions unreasonable.

The former Governor of Abia State said he had no reason to support a candidate contesting under another political party, insisting that his loyalty remains with the APC.

The senator maintained that the APC remained the platform through which he believed the political interests of the South-East could be pursued.

He said, “I’m not in the political party where they are contesting. Why should they call my name? I mean, they shouldn’t. Why should they call? No, they are just being idiotic.

“I was in PDP, I was in PPA, and my third political party is APC. So if I’m in this practice and you want me to go and support somebody in APGA, you must be sick in your mind. You must be dreaming.

“I am a member of APC, pure and direct. Yeah, leave me there. I don’t have any interest. If Igbos have interest, [and] they don’t want to pursue [it in] APC; that is their business. There’s no other place the interest will be pursued except where I am.”