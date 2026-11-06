‘You Couldn’t Confront Erosion, I Tamed Atlantic Ocean For You’ – Tinubu Blasts Peter Obi

President Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2027 election, has slammed the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for failing to confront erosion during his tenure as Governor of Anambra State.

Naija News reports that Tinubu spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday.

According to Tinubu, Peter Obi, who is in the NDC to contest for the presidency, ran away from erosion in Anambra State and could not confront it.

Tinubu also boasted about confronting and taming the Atlantic Ocean.

He said Lagos faced a bigger threat from the Atlantic Ocean when he was governor, but he did not run away.

He said, “Peter Obi is in one party they call NDC where he’s running for president. He ran away from erosion in Anambra. He couldn’t confront erosion. I, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, confronted the Atlantic Ocean. I tamed it for you.”

Tinubu asserted that Nigeria needs a leader who confronts problems, not one who runs away from them, adding that Obi has moved from party to party, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the Labour Party (LP) and now to the NDC. However, the erosion he left in Anambra remains.