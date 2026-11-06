They Had To Beg Him – Odumodublvck Reveals What Happened On Same Flight With Peter Obi

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has shared his experience of travelling on the same flight with Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate Peter Obi.

Naija News reports that the Afrobeats singer disclosed this in a post on his social media page.

Odumodublvck expressed surprise at seeing Obi travelling in economy class.

He admitted that he previously thought reports about the politician flying on regular commercial seats were untrue.

He further disclosed that some people had to persuade Obi to sit in the business class section, but the politician remained in economy.

The rapper added that Obi eventually became his seatmate during the flight.

He described the former Anambra governor as a simple man.

He wrote: “I Dey Same Flight With Peter Obi Right Now. Baba Dey Fly Econs. I Think Say Na Myth. Dem Gatts Beg Am Make E Sitdown For Business. Now Na My Seat Partner 😁. Very Simple Man.”

In other news, Peter Obi, has held a meeting with the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Peter Vowles.

After the meeting, the NDC candidate disclosed that their discussions included issues of governance, the welfare of Nigerians, and the forthcoming 2027 elections.

According to him, he appealed to the British High Commissioner that the international community should not support any particular candidate or political party in the 2027 elections.

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that Nigerians must be allowed to choose their leaders through free, fair and credible elections.