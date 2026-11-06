 Skip to content
Politics

2027: ‘Peter Obi Only Raises Suspicions, Too Bad For Him’ – Shettima

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Kashim Shettima and Peter Obi
Kashim Shettima and Peter Obi

Key Takeaways

  • Vice President Kashim Shettima claimed at President Bola Tinubu’s campaign rally in Uyo that Peter Obi no longer excites Nigerians and only raises suspicions.
  • Shettima accused Obi, the Nigerian Democratic Congress presidential candidate, of losing public goodwill through what he described as lies and bogus statistics.
  • In Lafia, Shettima rejected Nyesom Wike’s Rainbow Coalition plan to support Tinubu alongside other parties’ candidates, urging voters to support only APC candidates in 2027.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has claimed that Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, only raises suspicions and no longer excites Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Shettima spoke in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, during President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign rally on Friday.

According to Shettima, Peter Obi has run himself out of the presidential race and the goodwill of Nigerians with his lies and bogus statistics.

Shettima also claimed that Peter Obi sneaked out of the country to rest and avoided Lagos and Abuja on arrival.

He said, “Let’s talk about the politics of the ADC and NDC. I hereby say that Peter Obi is back in the country after sneaking out to have a rest; he might have avoided Lagos and Abuja on arrival, but clearly this gentleman has run himself out of the race with his lies and bogus statistics.

“We warned him that it would get to this; Peter Obi has clearly given away his goodwill and no longer excites when he only raises suspicions; too bad for him.”

In other news, Shettima has rejected the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He urged supporters to vote for only the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Shettima issued the directive in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, during the APC presidential campaign rally.

The Rainbow Coalition, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike had repeatedly said the coalition was set up only to back the President, while it would back candidates of other parties for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.

However, Shettima disagreed with that position, saying the Presidency would not accept such an arrangement and that the main message of President Tinubu is a clean sweep for the party.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: rachel@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.