2027: ‘Peter Obi Only Raises Suspicions, Too Bad For Him’ – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has claimed that Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, only raises suspicions and no longer excites Nigerians.

Naija News reports that Shettima spoke in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, during President Bola Tinubu’s presidential campaign rally on Friday.

According to Shettima, Peter Obi has run himself out of the presidential race and the goodwill of Nigerians with his lies and bogus statistics.

Shettima also claimed that Peter Obi sneaked out of the country to rest and avoided Lagos and Abuja on arrival.

He said, “Let’s talk about the politics of the ADC and NDC. I hereby say that Peter Obi is back in the country after sneaking out to have a rest; he might have avoided Lagos and Abuja on arrival, but clearly this gentleman has run himself out of the race with his lies and bogus statistics.

“We warned him that it would get to this; Peter Obi has clearly given away his goodwill and no longer excites when he only raises suspicions; too bad for him.”

In other news, Shettima has rejected the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He urged supporters to vote for only the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Shettima issued the directive in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, during the APC presidential campaign rally.

The Rainbow Coalition, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike had repeatedly said the coalition was set up only to back the President, while it would back candidates of other parties for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.

However, Shettima disagreed with that position, saying the Presidency would not accept such an arrangement and that the main message of President Tinubu is a clean sweep for the party.