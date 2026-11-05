Vote APC From Top To Bottom – Shettima Rejects Rainbow Coalition

Vice President Kashim Shettima has rejected the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He urged supporters to vote for only the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Shettima issued the directive on Wednesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, during the APC presidential campaign rally.

The Rainbow Coalition, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike had repeatedly said the coalition was set up only to back the President, while it would back candidates of other parties for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.

However, Shettima disagreed with that position, saying the Presidency would not accept such an arrangement and that the main message of President Tinubu is a clean sweep for the party.

“APC from top to bottom, APC from bottom to top. We do not want a situation where they say vote for the president and not the governor, or vote for the governor and not the president, or the senator, or the House of Assembly. We want APC straight,” Shettima stated.

He said Tinubu has Nasarawa State at the heart, stressing that the President is poised to give the people dividends of democracy cutting across investments in roads, education and solid minerals.