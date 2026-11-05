 Skip to content
Politics

Vote APC From Top To Bottom – Shettima Rejects Rainbow Coalition

Published
By Justina Otio
Follow Naija News on Google
0 Comments
Vice President Kashim Shettima
Vice President Kashim Shettima

Key Takeaways

  • Vice President Kashim Shettima rejected Nyesom Wike’s Rainbow Coalition arrangement and urged supporters to vote only for APC candidates in the 2027 general election.
  • Wike said the Rainbow Coalition would support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election but back candidates from other parties for governorship and legislative seats.
  • Speaking at an APC presidential campaign rally in Lafia on Wednesday, Shettima said the Presidency would not accept support limited to Tinubu.

Vice President Kashim Shettima has rejected the Rainbow Coalition led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

He urged supporters to vote for only the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming 2027 general election.

Naija News reports that Shettima issued the directive on Wednesday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital, during the APC presidential campaign rally.

The Rainbow Coalition, led by the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, is mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Wike had repeatedly said the coalition was set up only to back the President, while it would back candidates of other parties for governorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly seats.

However, Shettima disagreed with that position, saying the Presidency would not accept such an arrangement and that the main message of President Tinubu is a clean sweep for the party.

APC from top to bottom, APC from bottom to top. We do not want a situation where they say vote for the president and not the governor, or vote for the governor and not the president, or the senator, or the House of Assembly. We want APC straight,” Shettima stated.

He said Tinubu has Nasarawa State at the heart, stressing that the President is poised to give the people dividends of democracy cutting across investments in roads, education and solid minerals.

Follow Naija News on Google

Author:

Justina Otio
Justina Otio

Justina is a passionate storyteller and avid reader. Beyond the newsroom, she's a strategic content marketer and lifelong learner who loves diving into topics far outside her field. Contact: justina@naijanews.com

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.