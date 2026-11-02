VP Shettima, Yilwatda Run During APC Campaign In Cross River State (Video)

The Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, on Monday surprised supporters at the party’s presidential campaign rally in Cross River State as they sprinted towards the podium.

The action drew attention at the rally and could be a subtle message to political opponents about the Vice President’s physical fitness ahead of the 2027 general elections.

On stage, the Vice President also performed his signature dance steps, with Yilwatda joining him as they approached the podium.

The light-hearted display formed part of the APC political engagement with supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

See the video.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission against altering its timetable for the 2027 general elections in a way that could benefit any party.

Naija News reports that the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, gave the caution when he hosted the ECOWAS pre-election fact-finding mission, led by former Sierra Leonean Vice-President, Victor Foh, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the National Working Committee, was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the chairman’s Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.

Yilwatda insisted that INEC must remain firm on its deadlines.

“We believe INEC should stick to its timetable. The rules must apply equally to every political party. The electoral process must be fair, transparent and predictable, without adjusting deadlines in a manner that gives any party an undue advantage,” he said.

He noted that the APC had beaten other parties to inaugurating its campaign council, starting campaigns, and uploading candidates’ names, while some opposition parties struggled to complete the process.

Describing the APC as the country’s biggest party by far, Yilwatda said it had about 13 million registered members whose identity cards can be verified using their NIN and voter details.

“Our party is the largest political party in Nigeria. In terms of structure, organisation and membership, no other political party comes close to us. We are approximately three times larger than the next political party in the country,” he said.

He listed the party’s assets to include over 261,000 executives nationwide, 31 governors, 88 senators and 208 members of the House of Representatives, as well as a strong presence in state Assemblies.