APC Fires Back As Bayelsa PDP, Questions Diri’s Loyalty To Tinubu

The Bayelsa State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has dismissed claims that Governor Douye Diri is not working for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election, insisting that the governor is among those leading the campaign ahead of the 2027 general election.

The party’s chairman, Chief Warman Weri Ogoriba, described the allegation by the Bayelsa State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief George Turnah, as baseless.

Naija News reports that Turnah had questioned Diri’s commitment to Tinubu’s second-term ambition, claiming that there was little evidence of the governor’s involvement in activities promoting the President’s re-election in the state.

The PDP chairman made the allegation on Friday while addressing party members at the PDP secretariat in Bayelsa.

He challenged those claiming to support Tinubu to show what they had done to prove their commitment to the President’s political ambition.

Turnah specifically questioned whether Diri attended the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja or joined the President and the party during the flag-off of their presidential campaign in Kaduna.

He also asked whether the governor had visited communities in Bayelsa to mobilise support for Tinubu or mounted billboards to promote the President’s re-election.

He said, “Those claiming to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election should be asked to demonstrate what they have done to show their commitment.

“When the President inaugurated the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja, was Governor Douye Diri there?

“When the President and the APC flagged off their presidential campaign in Kaduna, was Governor Diri there?

“In Bayelsa State, is there anything to show that Governor Diri has visited communities or participated in activities to demonstrate support for the President’s re-election?

“Is there any billboard mounted by the APC government in Bayelsa State to show support for President Tinubu? There is none.

“Have they inaugurated any campaign council for President Tinubu in Bayelsa State? Let us not deceive ourselves. They are not supporting him.

“We are the ones, the PDP, who are supporting President Tinubu’s re-election.”

However, Ogoriba rejected the allegation, saying Diri’s public statements and actions showed he was committed to Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

The APC chairman said it was unreasonable for anyone to suggest that the governor was not supporting the President.

He stated, “It is laughable that anyone could imagine that Governor Diri was not backing the re-election bid of President Tinubu, as his actions and utterances prove beyond any reasonable doubt that he is in the forefront of the campaign for the President’s re-election.”

Ogoriba also dismissed Turnah’s claim that Diri was not supporting the City Boys Movement, a support group associated with Tinubu’s political activities.

According to him, the governor had supported the group in different ways, including attending some of its events.

He questioned Turnah’s knowledge of the group’s activities and argued that his comments did not reflect the political situation in Bayelsa.

The APC chairman urged residents to disregard the PDP chairman’s remarks, accusing him of trying to create unnecessary political tension.