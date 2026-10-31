APC Unveils Updated Campaign Council List In Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State has released an updated campaign council list for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Nollywood actress Rachael Okonkwo, popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka, was named Director of Creativity and Entertainment in the updated list.

Her appointment is part of fresh additions to the party’s campaign structure as it prepares to mobilise support for President Bola Tinubu, Governor Peter Mbah and other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

The Enugu State APC announced the updated list in a statement issued on Friday by its chairman, Dr Martin Chukwunweike, and secretary, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie.

The party explained that the changes became necessary following the decision of more political stakeholders across the state to join the campaign team.

It welcomed the new members, expressing confidence that their involvement would strengthen the party’s chances in the 2027 elections.

The statement noted that the changes were mainly additions to the membership, while the leadership structure of the campaign council remained unchanged.

The 51-directorate campaign council is still chaired by Governor Mbah, with Deputy Governor Ifeanyi Ossai; APC Deputy National Chairman (South); Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Uchenna Ugwu; APC State Chairman, Martin Chukwunweike; and Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, serving as vice chairmen.

The council’s Advisory Council includes former Senate President Ken Nnamani, former Anambra State Governor Jim Nwobodo, former Chief of Naval Staff Allison Madueke, former Minister of Power Barth Nnaji, and former Minister of Information Frank Nweke Jr.

Other members include businessman Prince Arthur Eze, Senator Chuka Utazi and former deputy governors Cecilia Ezeilo, Bishop Ralph Nwoye, Sunday Onyebuchi and Okechukwu Itanyi.

Chief Charlie Mbah has been retained as Director-General of the campaign council, while Dr Eric Oluedo will serve as Secretary-General.

For the three senatorial districts, Senator Osita Ngwu will coordinate the campaign in Enugu West, Senator Ikeje Asogwa in Enugu North and Senator Kelvin Chukwu in Enugu East.

The council also named Deacon Okey Ogbodo, Dr Dan Shere and Hon. S.K.E. Udeh-Okoye as deputy campaign directors-general for Enugu East, Enugu North and Enugu West, respectively.

Barrister Steve Oruruo will serve as Campaign Spokesperson and Director of Public Communication, with Dr Austin Okolie as co-spokesperson and Dr Malachy Agbo as secretary.

The media and communication structure will be led by Mazi Uche Anichukwu, who heads New Media and Strategic Communication, and Dan Nwomeh, who will oversee Mainstream Media.

Dr Collins Ogbu and Dr Reuben Onyishi have been appointed secretaries of the two directorates, respectively.

Other appointments include Barrister Victor Udeh as head of the Administration Directorate, while Dr Ben Nwoye and Architect Uche Nwatu will lead the fundraising committee as director and co-director.

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ikechukwu Ogalla (rtd.), will head the Security Directorate, with former Inspector-General of Police, Ogbonna Onovo (rtd.), serving as secretary.

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology will oversee the Directorate of Government Appointees Coordination, covering federal and state appointees, while Prof. Chidiebere Onyia will serve as secretary.

Former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh, has been appointed Director of Inter-Party Affairs.

For women mobilisation, APC State Woman Leader Esther Edeh will head the directorate, with APC South-East Woman Leader Oby Ajih as co-director and Commissioner for Children, Gender Affairs and Social Development, Ngozi Enih, as secretary.

Senator Chuka Utazi will lead Parliamentary Mobilisation, while former Deputy Minority Leader Toby Okechukwu will serve as secretary.

Senator Ben Collins Ndu has been appointed Director of Contact and Mobilisation, with Barrister Peter Okonkwo as co-director and Lovelyn Obioma Nweze as secretary.

Victor Udeh will also head the Election Planning and Monitoring Directorate, with the Governor’s Political Adviser, Chief Frank Anioma, as secretary.

Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, will lead the Welfare Directorate, while Dame Rita Mbah will head Event Management.

Other appointments include Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Charles Egumgbe, as Director of Monitoring, and Engr. Uchenna Nwobodo as head of Works and Venue.

Hon. USA Igweshi has returned to his 2023 position as Director of Support Groups, with Dr Chiedozie Nwafor as secretary.

Meanwhile, actress Rachael Okonkwo will oversee the Creativity and Entertainment Directorate, while Monday Diamond, General Manager of the Enugu State Community and Social Development Agency, will head its secretariat.

Chief Arinze Ogbodo has been appointed Director of Town Unions Coordination, with Hon. Charles Chime serving as secretary.

The APC said the updated structure was part of its preparations to mobilise support across the state ahead of the 2027 general elections.