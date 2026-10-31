2027: Northern Leaders Owe Tinubu Support After Buhari’s Eight Years – APC Chieftain

A former member of the House of Representatives, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, has insisted that Northern political leaders must support President Bola Tinubu‘s re-election in 2027, claiming that the region had earlier promised to return presidential power to Tinubu’s camp after Muhammadu Buhari‘s eight-year tenure.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and Deputy Campaign Director of the North for Tinubu Support Group said the agreement was reached when Northern leaders approached Tinubu in Lagos to secure his support for Buhari’s presidential ambition ahead of the 2015 election.

He made the disclosure while addressing supporters in Birnin Kudu, Jigawa State, where he argued that the North had no reason to abandon the political understanding, Naija News reports.

According to the former lawmaker, Buhari had contested the presidential election three times without success before Northern political leaders sought Tinubu’s support.

“Buhari contested the presidential election three times and lost. We then went to Lagos to beg Tinubu to support Buhari’s presidential ambition,” he said.

Aliyu explained that Tinubu agreed to support Buhari after the Northern leaders promised that power would return to his political camp after Buhari completed eight years in office.

“He agreed to support us on the understanding that after Buhari’s eight years in office, power would return to his side, and we accepted the agreement,” he added.

The APC chieftain maintained that supporting Tinubu’s second-term ambition in 2027 was a way of fulfilling the promise allegedly made to him.

“For every Northerner, fulfilling that agreement is mandatory. We have no reason not to honour the agreement we entered into,” Aliyu stated.

He further pledged that members of the Northern Tinubu Support Group would commit their resources to securing the President’s re-election.

“On our part, we will support Tinubu’s re-election bid with our lives and wealth to ensure that we fulfil the promise we made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aliyu also defended Tinubu against criticism over the security challenges facing the country.

He argued that no human being had absolute power to guarantee security, insisting that only God could provide lasting peace and stability.

The former lawmaker urged Nigerians to stop blaming the President and seek God’s intervention in tackling insecurity.

“Let us stop the blame game. Only God has the power to provide security. We should seek His forgiveness, and He will grant us peace and stability,” he said.