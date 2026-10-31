Wike Has Not Asked Us For Support, We Are Not Bothered By His Moves – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has not asked the party for any support.

Naija News reports that the party’s National Secretary, Ajibola Basiru, said this during an interview with The Sun.

According to him, Wike’s Rainbow Coalition does not bother the party. He said the minister’s support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a welcome development, but he insisted that the party will not fold its arms.

“Wike has not come to ask us for any support,” Basiru said. “He has not asked for financial resources or logistics, so I am not bothered about what he does.”

He said the governors in the party must deliver votes for the APC’s presidential, governorship, National Assembly, and State Houses of Assembly candidates.

“The governors have the responsibility to deliver for all the candidates of the APC in their states,” Basiru said. “They said it publicly, and they should work hard to deliver.”

He said each person’s duty is clear. “Everybody’s responsibility is clear-cut,” he added. “There should be no problem about delivering, as a governor, for all the candidates of our party in your state.”.

“Anybody who is interested in partnering with the party to deliver the President is a friend of the party,” he said. “But as the President has said, we will campaign for all our candidates, for President, governor, Senate, House of Representatives and State Assembly.”

He added that he is happy that Wike has agreed to coordinate the President’s campaign in Rivers State and the FCT.

Asked if Wike’s moves could hurt APC candidates, Basiru said the party could not stop anyone from backing the President. “I am not a clairvoyant,” he said. “Unless our candidates were not popular before, we will mobilise for them.”

On claims that Wike is backing PDP members against some governors, he said he knew nothing of it. “The governors have not come to complain to us,” he said.

Basiru also defended the President’s first term. He said the economy had stabilised and that allocations to states now stand at about ₦2 trillion monthly. He added that more than 1.6 million students have received education loans, and over 10 million Nigerians have received cash transfers.

He said the President’s plan to skip some campaign events has nothing to do with his health. “The reason the President may not attend cannot be laid on alleged ill health,” he said. “He is very fit.”