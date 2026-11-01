Yankara Violence: Katsina Govt Speaks On Links To Gov. Radda

The Katsina State Government has dismissed reports linking the violence in Yankara, Faskari Local Government Area, to Governor Dikko Radda’s Tinubu-Dikko 2027 campaign.

It said reports linking the Governor and his campaign activities to the violence are false and misleading.

The government said preliminary findings indicated that the incident resulted from a disagreement between participants in a Maulud procession and security personnel over designated routes for the procession.

According to the state government, the disagreement caused confusion along a public street in Yankara but had no connection with the governor’s campaign activities or the Tinubu-Dikko campaign rally held in Faskari.

Naija News reports that the government explained in a statement on Saturday, signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ibrahim Mohammed, that Radda had passed through Yankara without incident while travelling to Faskari.

It added that the governor subsequently paid a courtesy visit to the District Head’s Palace, where he was received by the district head and other traditional rulers.

Mohammed added that Governor Radda later visited the Faskari Local Government Secretariat to inspect ongoing renovation work at the secretariat and council chambers before proceeding to the campaign rally, where he interacted with residents and supporters.

The government called on relevant security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and establish what transpired, adding that those found responsible should be identified where necessary.

It also appealed to residents to remain calm, maintain peace and refrain from circulating unverified information capable of creating unnecessary tension in the state.

It would be recalled that there were earlier reports of violence in Yankara town on Saturday after suspected hoodlums attacked supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC), leaving several people injured and a campaign vehicle burnt.

Witnesses quoted by Channels Television said the attackers allegedly ambushed APC supporters travelling to attend Radda’s campaign rally in Faskari, disrupting movement along the major road and throwing residents into panic.

Some angry youths were also alleged to have blocked the route expected to be used by the governor’s campaign convoy.