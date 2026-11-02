2027: ‘Authority Belongs To The People’ – Shettima Begs For Tinubu’s Re-election

Vice President Kashim Shettima has acknowledged that political power belongs to the people, urging them to renew President Bola Tinubu’s mandate in the 2027 general election.

Shettima said those elected into public offices must return to the people to give an account of their performance and present plans that deserve their trust.

He made the appeal on Monday during the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, Naija News reports.

The Vice President also asked residents to support Governor Bassey Otu’s re-election bid and vote for APC candidates contesting seats in the National Assembly and Cross River State House of Assembly.

Addressing the crowd, Shettima said the APC had remained committed to its supporters despite what he described as lies and propaganda against the party and the Tinubu administration.

He described the APC as a trustworthy political partner and said the people of Cross River State had continued to support the party over the past three years.

“To the people of Cross Rivers State, we have come to you again, we have come as the most trustworthy friends that you can ever have, these are not empty words.

“Over the past three years, you have shown us support and have resisted the lies and propaganda intended to misrepresent us, this is why we are here,” he said.

Shettima also conveyed Tinubu’s greetings to the people, describing the relationship between the APC and Cross River residents as an alliance built on progress, prosperity, opportunity and dignity.

He said the party was seeking another mandate because the people remained the true owners of political authority.

“You the people are the focus, and we are here today to seek renewed mandate for Tinubu as President of Nigeria, Governor Otu and members of the National Assembly and the Cross Rivers Assembly.

“We seek this opportunity to carry their workings to second terms, we are asking because authority belongs to the people, we are asking because those entrusted with authority must return with their account of stewardship and a programme worthy of trust, this is why we are here today,” the Vice President stated.

He urged voters to support Tinubu and Otu for another term, while also asking them to elect APC candidates across the country.

Shettima said: “I stand before you today to ask you once again to renew the mandate of his Excellency, Tinubu as President of Nigeria and myself as Vice President and another term for Bassey Otu as Governor of Cross River State. Vote APC from top to bottom.”