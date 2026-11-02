FG To Rename Federal Fire Service

The Federal Government has announced plans to rename the Federal Fire Service to the Federal Fire and Rescue Service.

Naija News reports that this follows the Federal Government’s plan to reform the fire service by replacing the outdated 1963 law with new legislation.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Monday during the 2026 National Fire Safety Week in Abuja.

He said the proposed legislation had completed its defence before the Federal Executive Council and would be presented to the council for consideration this week.

According to the minister, the new law will expand the responsibilities of the agency beyond firefighting to include emergency medical services, search and rescue operations, hazardous materials response, disaster management and accident investigation.

He said: “For the first time in 63 years, this President has taken the bull by the horns. As I speak to you, I think we have finished defending it. It should be laid this week, Thursday, at the level of the Federal Executive Council.

“So with this new law, we are repealing what used to be the Federal Fire Service Act. What the government of President Bola Tinubu is bringing on board is the Federal Fire and Rescue Service.

“You cannot have a Fire Service Act of 1963 and think it will be near 2026 compliant. It doesn’t make sense. And if the law does not give you the power to do certain things, it makes the job of this man in uniform impossible to do.

“The number one issue we had was the law. There is no right way of doing what is legally wrong. If the law does not give you the power to do something, no matter how good that action is, once you do it, it becomes illegal.

“I want to have my dream of a fire service in Nigeria that will be able to provide that first aid, that will be able to provide that rescue service, even medical rescue services.

“I want to see a Federal Fire Service that specialises in rescue operations. I want to see a Federal Service that deals with hazardous materials, what we call HAZMAT response, when there is a ceiling, when there is a helicopter, toxic gas, etc. It is the fire service that is responsible.

“What percentage of Nigerians can even do a single resuscitation process? So we must make sure that rescue becomes our way of life, because you never can tell who that next person is you will be in a position to help.

“It might be your mother, it might be your son, it might be your daughter, it might even be somebody who is very important to you.”