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Tinubu Hosts Governors, Others To Dinner In Saudi Arabia (Video)

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By Oladipo Abiola
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President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Key Takeaways

  • President Bola Tinubu hosted some state governors and other dignitaries to dinner during his stay in Saudi Arabia.
  • Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said discussions at the dinner centred on key national issues and other important matters.
  • Olusegun shared a statement about the gathering on X, and Naija News reported receiving information about the event on Sunday.

President Bola Tinubu has hosted some state governors and other dignitaries as part of his stay in Saudi Arabia.

The President also hosted his guests to a dinner during the visit.

According to information made available to Naija News on Sunday, discussions between President Tinubu and his guests centred on key national issues and other matters of importance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received dignitaries and state governors in audience and hosted them to a dinner, where discussions centred on key national issues and other matters of importance,” a statement shared on 𝕏 by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, read.

Watch the video below.

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Author:

Oladipo Abiola
Oladipo Abiola

An experienced writer and editor with a proven track record of crafting engaging narratives and bringing stories to life.
Contact: abiola@naijanews.com

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