Tinubu Hosts Governors, Others To Dinner In Saudi Arabia (Video)

President Bola Tinubu has hosted some state governors and other dignitaries as part of his stay in Saudi Arabia.

The President also hosted his guests to a dinner during the visit.

According to information made available to Naija News on Sunday, discussions between President Tinubu and his guests centred on key national issues and other matters of importance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received dignitaries and state governors in audience and hosted them to a dinner, where discussions centred on key national issues and other matters of importance,” a statement shared on 𝕏 by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, read.

Watch the video below.