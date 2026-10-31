How Argument Over Hunger Triggered Sowore’s Fight With Tinubu Supporters – Source

A report alleges that an argument over hardship in the country preceded the physical confrontation between activist Omoyele Sowore and some President Bola Tinubu supporters at a restaurant in Ado-Ekiti.

A source familiar with the incident told The Whistler that Sowore challenged the supporters over their continued backing of the Tinubu administration despite widespread hunger and economic hardship.

The exchange of words eventually degenerated into a physical fight.

The incident occurred on Friday, October 30, 2026, at Tawakalitu Restaurant in the Dalimore area of the state capital, shortly after Sowore appeared on MIDAS FM 90.5, where he granted a radio interview and criticised the Tinubu administration.

According to the source, some members of the PBAT/APC supporters’ group, dressed in Tinubu-branded campaign shirts and caps, entered the restaurant where Sowore and members of his entourage were having a meal.

The source said Sowore confronted them over their political support for President Tinubu, questioning why they continued to back the administration despite the prevailing economic hardship.

The exchange reportedly became heated before escalating into a physical confrontation involving members of both groups.

“Some of the PBAT Door-to-Door members were wearing Tinubu campaign clothes and caps when they entered the restaurant where Sowore was eating. Sowore started confronting them, asking why they were still supporting Tinubu despite the hunger in the land. That was how they started exchanging words before the situation escalated into a fight,” the source said.

Naija News reports that the confrontation reportedly left Sowore and other persons injured, triggering reactions from both camps and conflicting accounts of what transpired at the restaurant.