Atiku Condemns Attacks On Sowore, ADC Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned attacks on the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, and the ADC governorship candidate in Sokoto State, Manir Muhammad Dan’iya.

Naija News reports that Atiku, in a statement via his 𝕏 handle on Saturday, described the attacks as a dangerous threat to democracy and an attempt by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oppress and intimidate opposition leaders and their supporters.

Atiku also accused President Bola Tinubu’s administration of creating an atmosphere where opposition candidates are no longer safe, warning that Nigeria is drifting towards dictatorship.

While demanding immediate and transparent investigations into the attack on Sowore and Dan’iya, Atiku urged Tinubu to call his supporters to order.

The statement read, “The simultaneous attacks on the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore @sowore, and the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Sokoto State, His Excellency Manir Muhammad Dan’iya, are deeply troubling and unacceptable.

“These twin assaults expose the extent to which the ruling APC administration is prepared to oppress and intimidate opposition leaders and their supporters.

“It is particularly disturbing that while President Bola Tinubu is away on spiritual pilgrimage, political enforcers and thugs loyal to his party are unleashing terror on his political opponents at home. These two realities cannot coexist in a democracy.

“The continued attacks on opposition figures and the unexplained disappearance of critical social media influencers are clear red flags of a dangerous slide toward a censored state where the opposition is crushed by the brute force of the current government. These incidents are unbecoming of any democratic government and starkly reveal the desperation of the Tinubu administration.

“We therefore demand immediate and transparent investigations into both attacks. The Tinubu government must refrain from any attempt to muzzle the opposition and must guarantee a free, fair, and competitive contest in the forthcoming general elections.

“I have it on good authority that a local security outfit in Sokoto State has been harassing ADC supporters, manhandling citizens simply for wearing ADC merchandise.

“We shall resist every ongoing attempt to cancel political opposition in Nigeria. The ruling APC has failed in its mandate. Nigerians must be allowed to freely participate in an electoral contest that will determine the fate of this administration.”