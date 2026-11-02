Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 2nd November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 2nd November, 2026.

President Bola Tinubu has hosted some state governors and other dignitaries as part of his stay in Saudi Arabia.

The President also hosted his guests to a dinner during the visit.

According to information made available to Naija News on Sunday, discussions between President Tinubu and his guests centred on key national issues and other matters of importance.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received dignitaries and state governors in audience and hosted them to a dinner, where discussions centred on key national issues and other matters of importance,” a statement shared on 𝕏 by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, read.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has criticised the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) over its defence of President Bola Tinubu’s electricity record, insisting that Nigerians need reliable power supply rather than policy announcements and financial interventions.

Atiku said Nigerians continued to grapple with erratic electricity supply, rising tariffs and the high cost of alternative power, three and a half years after Tinubu promised steady electricity and an end to estimated billing.

He made the remarks in a statement earlier today, November 1, issued by the Director of Strategic Communication of the African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC), Phrank Shaibu.

The former vice president accused the APC campaign council of celebrating policy documents and financial commitments while households and businesses continued to suffer from poor electricity supply.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has dismissed the 2027 presidential ambition of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, describing him as “nobody.”

Umahi added that Obi is not representing the interests of the South East.

According to him, the region has several prominent politicians, including himself, who are better than Obi.

The former Governor of Ebonyi State, who described himself as the “Lion of the South-East”, listed former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Minister of Education, Sam Egwu; and former Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam, among those he considered better qualified than Obi.

He urged the people of the South-East to support President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections, arguing that doing so would position the region to benefit politically when it is its turn to produce the President.

Naija News reports that Umahi made the submission in Abakaliki during a town hall meeting organised by the Directorate of Infrastructure, Mobilisation and Sensitisation of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

He challenged traditional and religious leaders in the region not to stay on the fence, but to support Tinubu’s re-election bid in the 2027 elections.

Troops of the Joint Task Force (North East), Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), have dealt a significant blow to the leadership and operational capability of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The troops, during an engagement in Kukawa, Borno State, on 31st October 2026, neutralised several terrorists, including Abu Hajara, a high-profile member of the group’s Shura Council and Abul Walid, a prominent commander and close associate of Ba Shuwa, the overall Wali of ISWAP and 2 high ranking Arab fighters.

According to a statement on Sunday, 1st November, by Acting Media Information Officer, Headquarters Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Mohammed Goni, the combined troops of Joint Task Force deployed to Kukawa defeated a massive ISWAP terrorist attack on their locations. Troops utilised both ground and air assets from the air component.

Naija News reports that he added that the troops recovered scores of arms, ammunition and communication devices during the encounter.

The military assured of its commitment to continue protecting law-abiding citizens and continue its operations to ensure total annihilation of the terrorists.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the Independent National Electoral Commission against altering its timetable for the 2027 general elections in a way that could benefit any party.

Naija News reports that the APC National Chairman, Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, gave the caution when he hosted the ECOWAS pre-election fact-finding mission, led by former Sierra Leonean Vice-President, Victor Foh, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

The meeting, which was attended by members of the National Working Committee, was disclosed in a statement on Sunday by the chairman’s Special Adviser on Media and Information Strategy, Abimbola Tooki.

Yilwatda insisted that INEC must remain firm on its deadlines.

He noted that the APC had beaten other parties to inaugurating its campaign council, starting campaigns, and uploading candidates’ names, while some opposition parties struggled to complete the process.

Describing the APC as the country’s biggest party by far, Yilwatda said it had about 13 million registered members whose identity cards can be verified using their NIN and voter details.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has denied reports that he protested against former President Goodluck Jonathan, insisting that a photograph showing him carrying a placard was taken during a prayer walk in 2020.

During the church’s November 2026 Thanksgiving Service earlier today, Pastor Adeboye addressed claims circulating on social media about the photograph, which showed him dressed in white and green while holding a placard.

The cleric explained that the exercise was organised following a directive from the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), who had asked churches to hold prayer walks for the country.

He said he joined the exercise to pray for Nigeria rather than protest against any government.

He also disputed reports linking the photograph to Jonathan’s administration, pointing out that the former president left office in 2015, five years before the event took place.

The widow of the late gospel singer, Toluwanisings, Damilola Olayemi, has agreed to have her husband buried at their home in Ibadan, Oyo State, following a disagreement with his family.

Naija News reports that a close associate and colleague of the late singer, Lanre Alewilese, disclosed this in an Instagram video on Sunday.

The singer’s family had, in a viral interview, alleged that the 32-year-old widow objected to plans to bury him at their Ibadan residence and preferred a cemetery.

The singer’s father had insisted that if he could not be buried at his house in Ibadan, his remains should be taken to his hometown and buried near his late mother.

The disagreement generated controversy online, with many questioning the widow’s commitment and calling for an investigation into the singer’s sudden death.

Nigerian music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, has revealed how he spent his first big money from music.

Naija News reports that the music star shared his experience during a recent episode of the On The Grind podcast.

Don Jazzy said he spent the money on parties and other things instead of investing it.

Naija News reports that he revealed that he bought 50 bottles of champagne and went clubbing after making his first big money from music.

However, he said he soon realized he needed to manage his money better and started investing in businesses, including signing and promoting new artistes.

The music producer explained that his investments in record labels and other businesses have paid off so well that he no longer needs to work to survive.

Arsenal ended their 13-match winless run at Anfield with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Liverpool to return to the top of the Premier League table.

The Gunners secured their first league win at Liverpool’s home ground after five draws and eight defeats in their previous 13 visits.

Mikel Arteta’s side started brightly, dominating possession and putting the hosts under pressure before Kai Havertz broke the deadlock with a close-range finish.

The German forward arrived at the far post to convert an inch-perfect cross from Declan Rice, giving Arsenal a crucial lead.

Liverpool responded by pushing forward in search of an equaliser, but Arsenal remained organised defensively. Goalkeeper David Raya produced a vital intervention to prevent Alexander Isak from turning Virgil van Dijk’s header into the net.

Despite Liverpool’s late pressure, Arsenal held on to secure all three points and record their 17th win in their last 20 Premier League matches.

The win also marked Arsenal’s 300th away win in Premier League history, making them only the second club to reach the milestone after Manchester United.

10. U17 World Cup: Flamingos Beat Venezuela To Reach Semi-final

Nigeria has advanced into the semi finals stage of the U17 Women’s World Cup following a 1-0 victory over Venezuela in Morocco on Sunday.

The Flamingos overcame the tough Venezuelans in the quarter-final encounter thanks to a late penalty by Azeezat Oduntan in a match of few chances.

Giant-killing Venezuela came into the match at the Mohammed VI Football Complex after pulling off a shock win over Germany in the round of 16.

However, they were kept at arm’s length by Akeem Busari’s side, restricted to counter attacks that led to four chances that were well saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Jane Ijirigho.

Nigeria, on the other hand, continued to probe the South Americans for an opening until the spotkick arrived minutes before the end.

Olubebe Umejiaku was the player fouled in the sequence, the impressive striker was brought down in the box and referee Hyeonjeong Oh pointed to the spot.

The decision was upheld despite a VAR review, and captain Oduntan sent the Venezela goalkeeper the wrong way to seal Nigeria’s return to the last-four stage since 2022.