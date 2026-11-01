Ebola: Identities Of Two Suspected Cases In Adamawa Revealed

A 34-year-old pilot and his wife, a medical doctor, have tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) after being isolated Nd investigated over suspected infections in Adamawa State.

The couple reportedly developed symptoms including fever, vomiting, fatigue, headache and unexplained bleeding, prompting health officials to activate emergency surveillance and contact- tracing measures.

According to documents obtained by Premium Times, the two patients were admitted to the isolation centre of the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola, on October 29, 2026.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) subsequently confirmed that laboratory samples collected from both patients returned negative results after two rounds of testing.

The agency said there was no laboratory confirmed Ebola case in Adamawa State.

In a statement signed by its Director-General, Jide Idris, the NCDC said it was working with the Adamawa State government to investigate the suspected cases.

The agency said it isolated the two individuals and immediately activated public health measures while collecting samples for laboratory testing.

“Fortunately, the samples turned out negative for EBV after two rounds of testing,” Mr Idris said.

An internal memorandum from the Adamawa State Ministry of Health and Human Services, dated October 30 and signed by the State Epidemiologist, Jones Kadabiyu, indicated that the State Public Health Emergency Operations Centre received a report of the suspected infections at 6:45 a.m.

The report followed an alert from a clinician at the Modibbo Adama University Teaching Hospital.

According to the memorandum, the pilot first developed symptoms on October 13, while his wife became symptomatic in October 25.

A preliminary investigation report from Yola North LGA, dated October 31, indicated that the pilot travelled to Kenya on October 14 and returned to Nigeria on October 25.

The report stated that he had experienced fever before travelling and received treatment for malaria.

“Prior to his departure, he reportedly developed a fever on 13 October 2026 and was treated for malaria. He reportedly remained well while in Kenya,” it noted.

However, upon returning to Yola, he developed symptoms including fever, nausea and vomiting, fatigue, headache, cough, bleeding gums and nosebleeds. His wife subsequently developed similar symptoms after caring for him at home.

The memo report said 18 contacts had been identified, traced and line-listed, while the preliminary report dated 31 October put the number at 17.

The PHEOC also notified the State Rapid Response Team, the State NCDC office, Local Government Disease Surveillance and Notification Officers, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF.

The state health authorities recommended continued contact tracing, infection prevention and control measures, enhanced surveillance and coordination with relevant authorities.

The NCDC has urged Nigerians to remain calm and avoid spreading unverified information.

It also advised people who develop symptoms such as fever, severe weakness, headache, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhoea or unexplained bleeding, particularly after a relevant exposure, to seek immediate medical attention.