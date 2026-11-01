Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Sunday, 1st November, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Sunday, 1st November, 2026.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has announced that it identified two suspected cases of Ebola disease in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Naija News reports that both individuals have been isolated as health authorities commence contact tracing and laboratory investigations.

The suspected cases are undergoing laboratory testing to determine whether they have contracted the disease.

Contact identification and listing are also ongoing as part of efforts to prevent possible transmission.

Authorities state that the classification of the individuals as suspected cases does not mean they have tested positive for Ebola, noting that confirmation will depend on laboratory results.

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, clarified that the commission has no plans to alter the timetable for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Amupitan said this during the commission’s interactive meeting with staff members in all six states of the South-South geopolitical zone, and an assessment of their readiness for the 2027 general elections, which was held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Addressing participants, Amupitan insisted that the elections must hold as scheduled and would not be adjusted for no reason,

According to the INEC chairman, the electoral umpire was committed to delivering credible elections in line with the law.

He said: “Our statutory timeline is fixed. We will not change anything. The election must hold as scheduled.”

The INEC boss also said Rivers State would receive special attention from the commission in the elections, given its position as the state with the highest number of registered voters in the South-South region.

He outlined that Rivers had 3,736,434 registered voters, followed by Delta State with 3,525,988; Edo, 2,865,263; Akwa Ibom, 2,566,198; Cross River, 1,928,978; and Bayelsa, 1,200,691.

Amupitan noted that the six states have a total of 15,823,550 registered voters, adding that the electoral body would pay closer attention to Rivers because of its electoral significance in the region.

Amupitan also said the commission would release the final voters’ register on December 15, saying it was committed to resolving all outstanding issues before the deadline.

Nigerian journalist, Seun Okinbaloye, has raised alarm that the 2027 general election is being rigged through the voters’ register.

Naija News reports that Okinbaloye raised the alarm on Friday during Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

Okinbaloye said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) must act now and clean up the voters’ register.

He said that intelligence and early signs show that politicians have started manipulating the voters’ register, with cases of underage registration, double registration, and ghost voters already surfacing across the country.

He further called on INEC to immediately commence a thorough audit and clean-up of the voters’ register to remove fake names, dead voters, and underage voters.

Okinbaloye said Nigerians must not wait till election day to cry rigging, because the foundation for rigging is already being laid through a compromised register.

He said, “The 2027 election is already being rigged right now. Not on election day. It is being rigged with the voters’ register. If INEC does not clean it up now, we are wasting our time.

“If the register is dirty, the election is dirty. INEC must act now.”

The United States District Court for the District of Columbia has denied a motion by Aaron Greenspan seeking limited discovery from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and DCI Group in ongoing litigation under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Naija News reports that this was disclosed in a statement on Saturday by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The court, in its October 30th ruling, determined that the proposed discovery concerning alleged cyberattacks on Greenspan’s website was not sufficiently relevant to the underlying FOIA dispute involving the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The Court also denied a separate motion by nonparty Karl Von Batten seeking permission to file an amicus curiae (friend-of-the-court) brief, as well as Greenspan’s related request for judicial notice.

Additionally, the Court denied Greenspan’s motion for summary judgment.

Demola Olarewaju, Senior Political Assistant to African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has claimed that President Bola Tinubu is using governors in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate the opposition.

Naija News reports that Olanrewaju made the allegation in a post on 𝕏.

He accused the APC of scheming against the ADC campaign in the North and suppressing social media in certain states.

He also alleged that the APC plans to halt Atiku’s momentum.

The Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has asserted that everything is collapsing under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Peter Obi made the statement on Saturday at the ongoing town hall meeting in Imo State.

The former Anambra State governor lamented that the major problem bedevilling Nigeria is the stealing of public funds, and it will not happen under his watch.

Peter Obi also accused the Tinubu government of failing to secure lives and property, noting that Nigerians now live in fear in their own country.

He vowed that if elected, he would tackle insecurity head-on and stop the stealing of public funds.

He stated, “Everything under President Tinubu is collapsing. We have become more terrorised, and Nigeria is now number four. Tinubu no longer has the energy to govern. The greatest problem of this country is people stealing public money, and that cannot happen under my watch.

“If given the opportunity, Kwankwaso and I will unite this country and declare a state of emergency on insecurity.”

Nollywood actress, Bimbo Akintola, has spoken about the struggles of her colleague, Funke Akindele, before she came to the limelight.

Naija News reports that Bimbo, speaking at the Masterclass session hosted by Nollywood actor, Femi Adebayo, at his new media hub, Euphoria 360, said Funke’s success did not happen overnight.

Bimbo said Funke had been in the movie industry for years, but nobody gave her the chance to shine.

The movie star commended Funke Akindele for her persistence, recalling how she transitioned from the Yoruba genre to English and started acting and producing movies before releasing Jenifa, which made her a household name.

Bimbo Akintola pointed out how many pray to be like Funke without knowing her backstory and struggles.

Ghanaian actress, Nana Akua Addo, has announced her separation from her husband, Harold Norman.

Naija News reports that the announcement comes weeks after the 42-year-old actress was allegedly assaulted by her husband and hospitalised as a result of the incident.

The fashion personality later confirmed the incident and said police were investigating the matter.

The Ghana Police Service also disclosed that Norman’s hospitalisation had delayed his arraignment over the alleged domestic violence case.

On Friday, October 30, Addo made her first public appearance since the incident, walking the runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

The German-born Ghanaian actress modelled for fashion designer Sevonda Jana and revealed that her decision to close the show in a wedding gown carried a deeper meaning about her personal life.

According to the mother of two, the wedding dress symbolised the end of a chapter in her marriage and the beginning of a new phase of her life.

Manchester City’s perfect start to the Premier League season ended on Saturday (today) after Brighton secured a famous 1-0 victory over the defending champions.

Naija News reports that the defeat is City’s second straight in the league and could give Arsenal a chance to move to the top of the table if they avoid defeat against Liverpool on Sunday.

Brighton, who sit third on the table, have now moved within two points of the league leaders and are beginning to show that they could be part of the title race this season.

The victory was also special for the Seagulls, as it was their first-ever Premier League away win against Manchester City after 18 attempts.

Yasin Ayari scored the only goal in the 11th minute, giving Brighton an early lead at the Etihad Stadium.

The visitors held on to their advantage despite strong pressure from City, especially in the second half.

Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen was one of the standout players on the day, making several important saves to deny the hosts an equaliser.

Jack Hinshelwood also came close to adding a second goal for Brighton late in the game, but his effort hit the side netting.

The result was some form of revenge for Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler, whose team had lost to City on penalties in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Brighton twice took the lead in that encounter but eventually lost, leaving Hurzeler unhappy with the outcome.

The Seagulls have now shown that their impressive form is no accident. They have already beaten reigning champions Arsenal convincingly this season and will be hoping to maintain their push near the top of the table.

Manchester United’s poor run of form continued on Saturday, October 31st, after Chelsea defeated them 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

The defeat added more pressure on the Red Devils’ manager, Michael Carrick, questioning his stay at Old Trafford.

Naija News reports that the defeat means United have now gone nine matches without a win in all competitions. The club last suffered such a long winless run between October and November 1988.

United have also dropped to 16th place on the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone. They could end the weekend in the bottom three, depending on other results.

The visitors started well and created good chances in the first half but failed to make them count.

That’s the top Nigerian Newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian News on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.