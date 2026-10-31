Ghanaian Actress, Nana Akua Addo Announces Separation From Husband Amid Domestic Violence Allegations

Ghanaian actress, Nana Akua Addo, has announced her separation from her husband, Harold Norman.

Naija News reports that the announcement comes weeks after the 42-year-old actress was allegedly assaulted by her husband and hospitalised as a result of the incident.

The fashion personality later confirmed the incident and said police were investigating the matter.

The Ghana Police Service also disclosed that Norman’s hospitalisation had delayed his arraignment over the alleged domestic violence case.

On Friday, October 30, Addo made her first public appearance since the incident, walking the runway at Lagos Fashion Week.

The German-born Ghanaian actress modelled for fashion designer Sevonda Jana and revealed that her decision to close the show in a wedding gown carried a deeper meaning about her personal life.

According to the mother of two, the wedding dress symbolised the end of a chapter in her marriage and the beginning of a new phase of her life.

She wrote on her Instagram page: “Last night, I walked into my moment and gave the runway a finale to remember. I closed the show in a wedding gown, just as I closed a chapter in my own story.

“Perhaps there is something beautiful about endings, new beginnings and the courage to embrace both. Closing @sevondejana at Lagos Fashion Week 2026 was more than a walk for me. That statement truly had to be made. Some chapters end, but the woman always remains the story.”