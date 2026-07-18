Super Falcons’ Ghana Friendly Cancelled Ahead Of WAFCON Title Defence

Nigeria’s preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) have suffered an unexpected blow after the Super Falcons’ high-profile warm-up match against Ghana’s Black Queens was cancelled.

The much-anticipated “Jollof Derby” had been scheduled for Saturday at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli in Casablanca but was called off because of unforeseen circumstances.

The Super Falcons confirmed the development in a statement posted on their official 𝕏 account on Friday evening, July 17.

“The friendly match between the Super Falcons and the Black Queens planned for Saturday, 18 July 2026, in Casablanca is off due to unforeseen circumstances,” the statement read.

The fixture was expected to provide head coach Justine Madugu with a final opportunity to assess his squad before Nigeria begin the defence of their continental crown. It would also have renewed one of African women’s football’s fiercest rivalries, with Ghana the side Nigeria defeated in the final of the inaugural WAFCON tournament in 1998.

Naija News reports that the Super Falcons opened camp in Casablanca on Monday, with Madugu taking the first training session at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli on Tuesday. Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Oluwatosin Demehin, midfielder Jennifer Echegini and striker Asisat Oshoala are among the players already in camp.

Nigeria travel to Morocco as defending champions and Africa’s most successful women’s national team, having won a record 10 WAFCON titles. They are aiming to lift an unprecedented 11th crown after being drawn in Group C alongside Malawi, Zambia and Egypt. Their campaign begins against Malawi on July 28 in Rabat.

Ahead of that opening fixture, a light-hearted exchange between Oshoala and Malawi captain Tabitha Chawinga has attracted widespread attention online.

“Calm, sister, relax. You and Temwa need to calm down,” Oshoala said.

Chawinga replied: “Super Falcons need to calm down. Do not give us 5-0, please. One-nil is enough.”

The 2026 WAFCON will run from July 19 to August 8. The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, while the fifth-placed team will advance to the intercontinental play-offs.