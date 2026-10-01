Carlos Queiroz Quits As Ghana Head Coach After 4-2 Gambia Defeat

Carlos Queiroz has stepped down as head coach of Ghana’s Black Stars for the second time this year following their 4-2 home defeat to The Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) confirmed that it had mutually agreed with Queiroz to terminate his contract following discussions between both parties. The decision came after Ghana suffered consecutive qualifying defeats to Ivory Coast and The Gambia, conceding six goals in the two matches.

Queiroz returned to the Black Stars in April after Otto Addo was sacked, taking charge just weeks before the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He guided Ghana to the last 32 of the tournament before resigning following their elimination by Colombia.

The former Real Madrid manager later reversed his decision and signed a new contract on September 2, but his second spell lasted only two matches. Ghana lost 2-0 to Ivory Coast before suffering the 4-2 defeat to The Gambia, leaving Queiroz with two losses from two AFCON qualifying matches.

Confirming his departure, the GFA said: “The Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Carlos Queiroz have mutually agreed to terminate the Service Agreement governing his role as Head Coach of the Black Stars, following discussions held in a spirit of mutual respect.

“This decision, though not an easy one, was reached with the best interests of Ghana, the Black Stars and Ghanaian football at heart. Both parties agreed that under the present circumstances, ending the professional relationship was the most appropriate course of action.

“The Ghana Football Association would like to sincerely thank Carlos Queiroz for his commitment, professionalism and dedication during his time with the Black Stars.

“We are grateful for his efforts in helping to build a stronger future for the national team and supporting the development of Ghanaian talent since taking charge ahead of the preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the AFCON 2027 qualifiers.

“We also extend our appreciation to his technical staff for their support and contribution to the Black Stars project.

“The GFA wishes Mr. Queiroz the very best in his future endeavours. The Association will in due course announce detailed technical arrangements and the next steps regarding the leadership of the Black Stars.”