Flying Eagles Begin WAFU B U-20 Title Defence Against Ghana

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria begin the defence of their WAFU B U-20 Championship crown against fierce rivals Ghana later today, July 27, in Yamoussoukro, Ivory Coast.

Naija News recalls that the Flying Eagles of Nigeria defeated Ghana’s Black Satellites 2-1 in the final of the 2024 edition of the competition at the Stade de Kégué in Lomé, Togo, to retain the regional title after first lifting the trophy in Niamey in 2022.

Isa Ladan Bosso guided Nigeria to the 2022 success, while Aliyu Zubairu steered the team to another triumph two years later.

This year’s campaign ushers in a new era under head coach Abdu Maikaba, who takes charge of his first competitive match with the Flying Eagles and is determined to begin with a victory.

“We are going for an outright victory against Ghana because our objective is to retain the trophy and we have to start winning our matches from Day One,” Maikaba said ahead of the encounter.

The Group B clash will be played at the Lycée Scientifique de Yamoussoukro, with kick-off scheduled for 2 p.m. local time, which is 3 p.m. in Nigeria.

Nigeria head into the tournament in a confident mood after beating Athlétique Club de Zenuola 2-1 in a friendly on Thursday.

The rivalry between Nigeria and Ghana stretches back to 1951 and has produced some of African football’s most memorable games across senior, youth and women’s competitions.

A win for the Flying Eagles would hand them an early advantage in the race for a semi-final place before facing Togo on July 30 and Burkina Faso on August 2. Both matches will also be played at the Lycée Scientifique de Yamoussoukro and are scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m. local time, 3 p.m. in Nigeria.

Hosts Ivory Coast are drawn in Group A alongside Benin Republic and Niger Republic.