Super Falcons To Face Ghana In WAFCON Warm-up Friendly

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will step up preparations for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a friendly against Ghana’s Black Queens in Casablanca on Saturday, July 18.

The match will be played at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli, giving head coach Justine Madugu a final opportunity to assess his squad before the continental tournament gets underway in Morocco.

The nine-time African champions opened their training camp in Casablanca on Monday, with 10 players arriving at the team’s Hotel Marriott base.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade is among those in camp alongside first-choice goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, Fatima Oloko, Oluwatosin Demehin, Glory Ogbonna, Christy Ucheibe, Shukurat Oladipo, Rofiat Imuran, Jennifer Echegini and veteran forward Asisat Oshoala.

The Super Falcons are scheduled to hold their first training session later today, July 14, at the Stade El Arbi Zaouli as more players are expected to join the squad.

Nigeria will begin the defence of their WAFCON crown against Malawi at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on 28 July. They will then face Zambia on 1 August before rounding off their Group B campaign against Egypt at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on 5 August.

The tournament also carries added significance, with the four semi-finalists securing automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. The team that finishes fifth will progress to an intercontinental qualifying playoff.