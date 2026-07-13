Super Falcons Open 2026 WAFCON Camp In Casablanca Ahead Of Title Defence

Nigeria’s Super Falcons will step up their build-up to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) when they open their training camp in Casablanca on Monday.

Head coach Justine Madugu named a 25-player squad on Friday for the tournament, with all invited players expected to report to camp on the opening day.

The nine-time African champions will spend the next phase of their preparations in Casablanca before moving to Rabat for their Group C matches.

Nigeria head to Morocco chasing an unprecedented 11th WAFCON crown as they look to strengthen their dominance of women’s football on the continent.

The Super Falcons have been drawn alongside debutants Malawi, Zambia and Egypt in Group C.

Madugu’s side will begin their campaign against Malawi’s Scorchers at the Al Madina Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday, 28 July.

They will return to the same venue to face Zambia’s Copper Queens on Saturday, 1 August, before wrapping up the group stage against Egypt at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Wednesday, 5 August.

Beyond the continental title, the tournament also carries added significance as Africa’s qualifying competition for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The four highest-placed teams in Morocco will secure automatic qualification for the global finals.