PFIPC DG, Adeniyi Adeyemi Arrested After Court Warrant (Video)

The self-proclaimed Director-General of the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, has been arrested over allegations of forgery, fraud and impersonation.

According to TVC, his arrest followed a bench warrant issued on Tuesday by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja after he failed to appear for his trial.

Adeyemi is being prosecuted alongside two other defendants on eight counts bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The case is marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025.

The matter was listed as number 12 on the court’s cause list, but Adeyemi was absent when it was called.

Following his non-appearance, the Inspector-General of Police, who is prosecuting the case, applied for a warrant compelling his arrest.

Justice Umar granted the request and directed security agencies to bring the defendant before the court. Adeyemi was reportedly arrested shortly after the order was issued.

The charges against Adeyemi and the two other defendants were filed on November 27, 2025, by police prosecutor Wisdom Madaki.

The prosecution accused Adeyemi of presenting himself as the head of the PFIPC, an organisation authorities described as non-existent.

The alleged activities of the defendants formed the basis of the eight-count charge currently before the court.

The prosecution has listed the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, among those expected to testify in the case.

Other proposed witnesses include Paul Emmanuel, Jeremiah Imoukhede and Ituah Sylvester.

Also listed are two civil servants attached to the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balongu, as well as a deputy superintendent of police.

The court is expected to continue proceedings after the defendant is formally brought before it.