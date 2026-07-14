No Need For UN Probe In Oyo Abduction – Senate Tells Makinde

The Nigerian Senate has rejected calls by Governor Seyi Makinde for international agencies such as the United Nations (UN) to investigate the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers from Oyo State.

The Senate on Tuesday, said the matter is an internal security affair that should be handled within Nigeria.

The lawmakers cautioned that such calls could undermine ongoing efforts by the federal government and security agencies in tackling terrorism and kidnapping.

Naija News reports that the Senate declaration follows calls by Governor Makinde for the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organisations to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

He made the call on Monday during a broadcast shortly after receiving the rescued pupils and teachers at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The victims were abducted on May 15 before regaining their freedom after several weeks in captivity.

However, the Senate on Tuesday during its plenary, resolved that the governor should desist from escalating internal security challenges to the international community.

The position of the upper chamber followed a point raised by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, who accused the governor of politicising the country’s security challenges.

Oshiomhole argued that Makinde’s call for a UN-backed investigation amounted to an attempt to undermine the efforts of Nigeria’s security agencies and compromise the country’s sovereignty.

The Senate subsequently urged the Oyo State governor to allow relevant national authorities to handle investigations into the abduction and the circumstances surrounding the prolonged captivity of the pupils and teachers.

The Senate also commended President Bola Tinubu and the nation’s security forces for ensuring the release of the abducted children and teachers after over fifty days in captivity following the abduction by heavily armed terrorists on May 15, 2026.

In addition, the Senate urged the federal government to sustain and intensify military and intelligence operations against terrorists, kidnappers, bandits and other criminal groups through the provision of modern equipment, advanced surveillance technology, improved intelligence capabilities, better logistics and enhanced welfare packages for security personnel.