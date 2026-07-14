Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 14th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 14th July, 2026.

The federal government has announced the suspension of the proposed increase in the registration fees for the 2027 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and the National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination.

Naija News reports that the decision was announced in a statement on Monday by the Federal Ministry of Education.

The statement, signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Boriowo Folasade, said the suspension followed concerns and feedback from members of the public.

She added that the letter conveying the proposed fee adjustment, dated June 18, 2026, had been withdrawn to allow for a comprehensive review before any final decision is taken.

The government stated that the suspension followed concerns and feedback from members of the public.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld an order restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from recognising or participating in state congresses organised by committees appointed by the Senator David Mark-led caretaker leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a split decision delivered on Monday, two members of the three-man panel affirmed the April 29 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, while one justice dissented.

Naija News reports that Justice Okon Abang, who delivered the majority judgment, said the appellate court found no valid reason to overturn the restraining order earlier issued by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

The court also affirmed the order preventing the Mark-led national leadership from interfering with the tenure and functions of the ADC’s elected state executive committees.

Justices Abang and Donatus Okorowo formed the majority that barred INEC from recognising the outcome of congresses conducted by the caretaker leadership.

They agreed with the trial court that the responsibility for organising state congresses rested with duly elected state executive committees rather than the party’s national caretaker body.

The presiding justice, Abba Mohammed, however, delivered a dissenting judgment.

Mohammed held that the dispute arose from the internal affairs of a political party and was, therefore, not open to judicial determination.

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, represented President Bola Tinubu at the first-year remembrance, prayers and supplications for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu was the Special Guest of Honour at the event held at the Nigerian Army International Conference Centre, Abuja.

During the programme, Shettima extended the goodwill of the federal government to the memory of the late leader and his family.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians and the Buhari family of his administration’s commitment to upholding the late leader’s enduring legacies and values.

He described Buhari as a statesman whose legacy of integrity, respect for the rule of law, discipline, and dedication to nation-building will continue to inspire generations of Nigerians.

A commemorative publication titled, Tributes and Condolences in Honour of Muhammadu Buhari, was also unveiled during the ceremony.

The principal abducted alongside teachers and pupils in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Mrs Racheal Alamu, has narrated how the victims endured beatings, restraints and repeated nighttime journeys during their 56 days in captivity.

Naija News reports that Alamu said younger pupils were beaten whenever they cried or made noise, while male teachers were blindfolded, handcuffed and chained by their abductors.

She spoke on Monday after the rescued teachers and pupils were formally handed over to Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The principal said the victims spent most of their period in captivity in the open forest, where they were exposed to rain, heat and other harsh conditions.

Alamu described the experience as extremely difficult, particularly because the teachers had to keep the children calm and hopeful despite having no means of escape.

According to her, faith and the belief that Nigerians were praying for them gave the victims the strength to continue.

A former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, on Monday pleaded not guilty to a six-count charge bordering on alleged certificate forgery, obtaining salaries under false pretences and money laundering.

Naija News reports that Nnaji was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to the charges, the former minister allegedly forged a degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, which he was said to have submitted during his ministerial screening in 2023.

The commission also accused him of receiving about ₦29.5m in salaries and emoluments under false pretences, in addition to alleged money laundering offences.

After the charges were read in court, Nnaji pleaded not guilty to all six counts.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently admitted Nnaji to bail in the sum of ₦20m with one surety in like sum.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has assured pupils and teachers rescued after spending 56 days in captivity that terrorism and kidnapping would not be allowed to disrupt their education or careers.

Naija News reports that Makinde gave the assurance on Monday while formally receiving the abductees rescued from Oriire Local Government Area at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The governor said the state would provide comprehensive medical, psychological and educational support to help the victims recover and return to their normal lives.

He added that his administration would engage the management of the affected schools to determine the most appropriate interventions, despite one of the institutions being privately owned.

Makinde acknowledged that the Baptist school involved in the incident was not owned by the state government but promised that this would not prevent the administration from assisting its pupils and teachers.

Popular Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz’s marriage has hit a rough patch, as his wife, singer Zuchu, announced the union’s collapse.

Naija News recalls that the couple officially married in June 2025 after five years of being together.

However, Zuchu announced on Sunday via her Instagram page that their marriage was over.

The songstress, who is a signee on Platinumz’s record label, did not disclose the reason for the split but said, “We tried, but Allah has His own plans.”

While revealing that their divorce is ongoing, she added, “I have finally decided to choose myself and this is a time to heal and focus more on my health and career.

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his biggest fear is not knowing when to quit music.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known in a viral video online, stating that it is scary to see celebrities who once held sway fall from grace.

Davido wished he could build a therapy centre for celebrities who are no longer in the spotlight, adding that he often prays to God for the right time to quit music.

Manchester United have completed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Chelsea in a deal worth up to £50 million.

The Premier League club confirmed the arrival of Andrey Santos, 22, with the transfer comprising a fixed £48 million fee, £2 million in performance-related add-ons and a 10 per cent sell-on clause, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Santos has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford, with the option of a further year, as United continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

The Brazil international joined Chelsea from Vasco da Gama in January 2023 but spent much of his time away from Stamford Bridge on loan.

His development accelerated during 18 months at RC Strasbourg, where he helped the French side qualify for the UEFA Conference League and was named Ligue 1 Young Player of the Month in March 2024.

He returned to Chelsea in the summer of 2025 and was part of the squad that lifted the FIFA Club World Cup. Santos leaves the west London club after making 47 first-team appearances.

Argentina will wear their navy blue shirts when they face England in Wednesday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final after FIFA approved a special request from the defending champions.

Argentina had asked to swap their famous white and sky-blue striped shirts for their all-blue strip, a move that echoes some of the most memorable meetings between the two nations on the World Cup stage.

FIFA’s official Match Colour Designation released on Monday confirmed that Lionel Messi and his team-mates will play in navy blue shirts, white shorts and red socks. England will wear their traditional white strip.

Argentina are believed to have requested the change in a nod to history. Diego Maradona famously wore the navy blue shirt during the 1986 World Cup quarter-final against England, while Argentina also wore blue when they knocked England out of the 1998 tournament.

The reigning world champions have largely worn their traditional striped kit throughout the competition, with their only other appearance in the all-blue strip coming during the group-stage win over Jordan.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.