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I Often Pray For The Right Time – Davido Opens Up On His Biggest Fear

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By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
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Nigerian Singer, Davido
Nigerian Singer, Davido

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his biggest fear is not knowing when to quit music.

Naija News reports that Davido made this known in a viral video online, stating that it is scary to see celebrities who once held sway fall from grace.

Davido wished he could build a therapy centre for celebrities who are no longer in the spotlight, adding that he often prays to God for the right time to quit music.

He said, “If there is one thing I could build, I would build a therapy centre for people who were popular and very successful people. Because it is crazy to be on top of the world and the next moment you are not.

“Even in soccer, you win World Cup, Champions League and other trophies and people still don’t think it is enough. For instance, look at my good friend Ronaldo – after everything he’s done for football, they still laughed at him for exiting the World Cup.

“That is my greatest fear. I have worked so hard for myself to come and spoil it with something. I pray to God every day to show me the right time to pack it up.”

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

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