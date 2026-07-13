VP Shettima Represents President Tinubu At Buhari’s First-year Remembrance Event

Vice President Kashim Shettima, on Monday, represented President Bola Tinubu at the first-year remembrance, prayers and supplications for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu was the Special Guest of Honour at the event held at the Nigerian Army International Conference Centre, Abuja.

During the programme, Shettima extended the goodwill of the federal government to the memory of the late leader and his family.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians and the Buhari family of his administration’s commitment to upholding the late leader’s enduring legacies and values.

He described Buhari as a statesman whose legacy of integrity, respect for the rule of law, discipline, and dedication to nation-building will continue to inspire generations of Nigerians.

A commemorative publication titled, Tributes and Condolences in Honour of Muhammadu Buhari, was also unveiled during the ceremony.

The book contains condolence messages and tributes from world leaders, senior public officials and other notable personalities following Buhari’s death.

Naija News recalls that Buhari died on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness at a medical facility in London.

He served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023 after earlier ruling the country as military Head of State between 1983 and 1985.

Meanwhile, a former Political Adviser to ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun, has criticised the administration of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying he failed to govern the country effectively despite being regarded as a hero in the North.

Osuntokun said Buhari’s eight-year administration did not significantly improve the living standards of Nigerians, adding that insecurity and ethnic tensions worsened during his tenure.

The former presidential aide spoke on Monday during an appearance on Arise Television’s Morning Show, where he assessed Buhari’s legacy one year after the former President’s death.

According to Osuntokun, Buhari enjoyed considerable popularity in the northern part of the country but failed to translate that support into policies that improved the welfare of the general population.