Photos: Dignitaries, Associates, Family Storm Abuja For Buhari’s One-year Remembrance

Friends, family members, political associates and other prominent Nigerians gathered in Abuja on Monday, July 13, 2026, to commemorate the one-year remembrance of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the solemn event attracted governors, traditional rulers, religious leaders and well-wishers from different parts of the country, who came together to honour the memory and legacy of the former Nigerian leader.

Among the dignitaries at the gathering were Buhari’s widow and former First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as well as a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.).

The two joined members of the Buhari family, associates and supporters in paying tribute to the late former president.

The remembrance ceremony provided an opportunity for attendees to reflect on Buhari’s years of public service and his contributions to Nigeria’s political development.

The presence of dignitaries from across the country underscored the influence Buhari wielded during his lifetime and the respect he continued to command among political leaders, supporters and members of the public.

Guests at the event also expressed solidarity with the former president’s family as they marked one year since his death.

Buhari remained a prominent figure in Nigeria’s political history, having served the country both as a military Head of State and as a democratically elected president.

Monday’s gathering reflected the enduring relationships he built over several decades of military, political and public service.

The participation of governors, religious figures and traditional rulers also highlighted the broad network of political and personal relationships associated with the former president.

The ceremony was marked by prayers, tributes and moments of reflection in honour of Buhari and his service to the nation.

See some photos from the event below.