Shettima, Gowon, Governors Attend Buhari’s Remembrance

Vice President Kashim Shettima, a former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd.), state governors, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, were among the prominent Nigerians who gathered in Abuja for the first-anniversary remembrance of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Naija News reports that the memorial ceremony, held at the Nigerian Army Conference Centre in Asokoro, brought together political leaders, traditional rulers, members of the diplomatic community and associates of the late president.

Buhari’s widow, former First Lady Aisha Buhari, attended the event alongside the late president’s children and other members of the family.

Other dignitaries at the ceremony included former members of Buhari’s cabinet, past and serving governors, current and former lawmakers, retired and serving diplomats, religious leaders and former service chiefs.

Several aides who served in Buhari’s administration also joined the family and other guests to honour the former Nigerian leader.

The solemn programme was expected to feature prayers, tributes and reflections on Buhari’s years in public service, his leadership style and the legacy of his administration.

A commemorative publication titled, Tributes and Condolences in Honour of Muhammadu Buhari, was also scheduled to be unveiled during the ceremony.

The book contains condolence messages and tributes from world leaders, senior public officials and other notable personalities following Buhari’s death.

Buhari died on July 13, 2025, at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness at a medical facility in London.

He served as Nigeria’s democratically elected president from 2015 to 2023 after earlier ruling the country as military Head of State between 1983 and 1985.

Following his death, his remains were returned to Nigeria and buried in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, in accordance with Islamic rites.