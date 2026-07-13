‘We Tried’ – Singer Diamond Platnumz’s Wife Announces Marriage Breakup

Popular Tanzanian music star, Diamond Platnumz’s marriage has hit a rough patch, as his wife, singer Zuchu, announced the union’s collapse.

Naija News recalls that the couple officially married in June 2025 after five years of being together.

However, Zuchu announced on Sunday via her Instagram page that their marriage was over.

The songstress, who is a signee on Platinumz’s record label, did not disclose the reason for the split but said, “We tried, but Allah has His own plans.”

While revealing that their divorce is ongoing, she added, “I have finally decided to choose myself and this is a time to heal and focus more on my health and career.

“My husband and I are now separated and going through a divorce. I announce this with a heavy heart. After 6 years of being together, I’ve finally decided to choose myself.”

In other news, Nigerian TikTok creator, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has been attending a private marriage counselling class ahead of his white wedding with his colleague, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis.

Recall that Peller and Jarvis announced on Saturday that their white wedding will be held on 1 August 2026.

Speaking in a recent livestream, Peller explained that he enrolled in the marriage counselling to be a better husband to Jarvis.

According to Peller, the counselling class was one of the reasons for his absence from social media.

Peller also disclosed that he has bought a $36,000 TV van for his upcoming white wedding with Jarvis, stressing that he wants it to be televised so fans around the world can view it.