Former Minister Nnaji Pleads Not Guilty To Forgery Charges, Granted Bail

A former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, on Monday pleaded not guilty to a six-count charge bordering on alleged certificate forgery, obtaining salaries under false pretences and money laundering.

Naija News reports that Nnaji was arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

According to the charges, the former minister allegedly forged a degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka and a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate, which he was said to have submitted during his ministerial screening in 2023.

The commission also accused him of receiving about ₦29.5m in salaries and emoluments under false pretences, in addition to alleged money laundering offences.

After the charges were read in court, Nnaji pleaded not guilty to all six counts.

Following his plea, his counsel, Ogwu Onoja (SAN), informed the court that he had filed a bail application on behalf of the defendant.

Counsel for the prosecution told the court that the prosecution was ready to proceed with the trial and had three witnesses lined up. He, however, did not oppose the bail application, saying it was at the discretion of the court.

Justice Abdulmalik subsequently admitted Nnaji to bail in the sum of ₦20m with one surety in like sum.

The court ruled that the surety must be a federal civil servant not below Grade Level 15 and must have maintained a fixed place of residence for at least four years.

The judge also directed that the surety submit proof of employment, including a letter of appointment and salary slips for the last three months, while the relevant authority would be notified to verify the surety’s employment status.

In addition, the court ordered Nnaji to deposit his international passport and other travel documents with the court.

The case was adjourned until September 21, 2026, for the commencement of trial.