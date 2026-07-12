PFIPC: Police To Arraign Adeyemi Tuesday, List Gbajabiamila As Witness

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) is set to arraign the Director-General of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, before the Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday.

Naija News understands that Adeyemi and two other defendants are facing an eight-count charge bordering on alleged forgery, impersonation and related offences.

The fresh charge, marked FHC/ABJ/CR/562/2025, was filed on November 27, 2025, by a police prosecutor, Wisdom Madaki.

The defendants were earlier scheduled to take their pleas on June 16, but the arraignment could not proceed after the court was informed that Adeyemi was indisposed.

Justice Mohammed Umar consequently adjourned the case.

Court documents showed that the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, was listed among the witnesses expected to testify for the prosecution.

Other listed witnesses include Paul Emmanuel, Jeremiah Imoukhede and Ituah Sylvester.

Two civil servants working in the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Akimbo Shola and Adamu Balongu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, were also named as witnesses.

The prosecution further listed Ojo Victor, Omeh Amarachukwu and Wakili Saidu, who were allegedly posted to work with Adeyemi at the purported agency.

Also expected to testify are the owner of Kachi Hotel in Abuja, Joy Ngwoke, and the pastor of St Matthew’s Anglican Church, Maitama, Ven. Okoriko.

Police List Alleged Fake Appointment Letter

Among the documentary evidence the police intend to tender are the investigation report and a petition submitted by Gbajabiamila on October 17, 2025.

The prosecution also listed an alleged fake presidential appointment letter dated March 8, 2024, which was reportedly used by Adeyemi.

Other documents include communications allegedly sent by Adeyemi to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, approvals obtained for the opening of accounts with the Central Bank of Nigeria and a request submitted to the Accountant-General of the Federation for self-accounting status.

The police also intend to present a document conveying approval for the take-off of the purported Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council.

The prosecution listed a letter seeking collaboration with a ministry to acquire land and offices across the 36 states of the federation among its proposed exhibits.

Statements obtained from the defendants and witnesses, alongside photographs connected to the investigation, are also expected to be tendered.

The police said they reserved the right to call additional witnesses considered relevant to proving the allegations.

“The prosecution shall at the trial call any other related witness or witnesses to prove its case,” the court document stated.

Adeyemi was accused of running the alleged fictitious agency from the second floor of the Federal Secretariat Complex, Phase III, Abuja, before his arrest.

The defendants are expected to appear before the court on Tuesday to enter their pleas to the charges.