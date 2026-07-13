Ex-Minister Nnaji Arrives Court For Certificate Forgery Trial

A former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, has arrived at the Federal High Court in Abuja for arraignment over allegations of certificate forgery and false declarations.

Naija News reports that Nnaji, who appeared in a white outfit and red cap, acknowledged supporters as he made his way into the courtroom.

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is expected to formally present a six-count charge against the former minister.

The charges border on the alleged use of forged academic and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificates, receipt of benefits while holding public office and the submission of false information to government authorities.

Nnaji was arrested on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

His arrest was carried out with the assistance of the Department of State Services (DSS) before he was handed over to the ICPC for further investigation.

The anti-graft agency subsequently filed charges accusing him of relying on false credentials during the process that led to his appointment as a minister.

ICPC Alleges Receipt Of ₦29.5 Million

In the first count, the commission accused Nnaji of receiving more than ₦29.5m in salaries and allowances through his Fidelity Bank account while serving in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

The ICPC alleged that the former minister ought to have known that the funds were connected to unlawful conduct because they were earned while he occupied public office using allegedly false credentials.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offence contravened provisions of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

The second count accused Nnaji of using his public position to obtain financial benefits for himself through unlawful means.

The commission said the alleged conduct violated the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act.

In the third count, the ICPC alleged that Nnaji knowingly submitted a false NYSC Certificate to the Federal Government during the screening and appointment process.

The prosecution maintained that the alleged submission amounted to providing false information with the intention of misleading public authorities.

Nnaji was further accused in the fifth count of producing a false NYSC certificate around 1986 and presenting it as genuine.

Prosecutors said the alleged act violated provisions of the Penal Code relating to the production and use of forged documents.

The fourth count alleged that the former minister submitted a degree certificate purportedly awarded for a Microbiology/Biochemistry programme despite allegedly knowing that the document was not genuine.

The ICPC argued that the submission also amounted to giving false information under the Corrupt Practices Act.

In the sixth count, Nnaji was accused of producing and using an alleged fake degree certificate purportedly issued by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1985.

The former minister is expected to enter a plea to the charges when they are formally read before the court.

The allegations remain subject to determination by the court.