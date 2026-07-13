Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 13th July, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 13th July, 2026.

The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has said the House does not require President Bola Tinubu to appear before the lawmakers to address concerns over the implementation of the 2025 budget.

The legislator said that the responsibility for such explanations rests with Ministers, Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation.

Naija News reports that Agbese stated this on Sunday while speaking with journalists in Abuja.

His position follows Wednesday’s rowdy plenary at the House, which was triggered by a motion seeking to invite President Tinubu to explain the alleged poor implementation of the 2025 Appropriation Act, particularly constituency projects.

The controversy began after the member representing Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency of Abia State, Mascot Ikwechegh, moved a motion calling on the House to summon the President over the implementation of the budget.

However, the Speaker of the House, Abbas Tajudeen, who presided over the session, ruled that Ikwechegh had departed from the approved version of the motion by introducing an additional prayer seeking to summon the President.

Reacting to the development, Agbese said the constitutional responsibility for implementing the budget lies with the relevant agencies of the executive and not the President.

He noted that the National Assembly has constitutional oversight powers to scrutinise government expenditure and ensure accountability, adding that officials responsible for implementing budgetary provisions must account for their stewardship before lawmakers.

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the increase in fees charged by Federal Unity Colleges and the reported approval of a uniform ₦50,000 examination fee for West African Examinations Council (WAEC) and National Examinations Council (NECO) candidates from 2027.

Atiku described the increases as cruel, economically insensitive and inconsistent with the Federal Government’s responsibility to make education accessible to every Nigerian child.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, the former vice president said the federal government was imposing additional financial burdens on families already struggling with inflation, rising food and transportation costs, electricity tariffs, unemployment and stagnant incomes.

He warned that the measures could force more children out of school and further deepen Nigeria’s education crisis.

Atiku said the policy was particularly troubling because Nigeria already had one of the world’s largest populations of out-of-school children.

He argued that a government faced with such a challenge should be investing heavily in bringing children back into classrooms rather than introducing policies capable of excluding more pupils.

The presidential candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has picked his running mate.

Naija News gathered that Makinde picked Ibrahim Adamu Bala as his vice presidential candidate.

According to the upload on the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Bala hails from Bauchi State.

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has alleged that former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, declined his invitation to a public debate because he could not defend his record in office.

Umahi made the allegation in a statement issued by his media aide, Francis Nwaze.

According to the Minister, the proposed debate was not about politics or the 2027 general election but an opportunity to assess the performance records of both former governors.

He said the invitation was aimed at providing a platform for comparing their achievements in public service based on verifiable records.

Naija News recalls that Obi had earlier declined Umahi’s invitation to a public debate, saying he was a presidential candidate, while Umahi had not attained the same political status.

Responding, Umahi said the proposed debate had nothing to do with political status but was centred on accountability and performance.

The faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, says it has successfully uploaded the names of its presidential candidate, running mate and National Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) Candidate Nomination Portal ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the faction’s National Chairman, Abdulrahman Mohammed, announced the development in a statement issued on Sunday.

He described the submission as another milestone in the party’s preparations for the 2027 polls and a demonstration of its determination to participate fully in the electoral process.

Mohammed said the successful upload reflected the leadership’s commitment to delivering on its pledge to ensure the party remained active in the forthcoming general election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended by three days the deadline for political parties to submit the names and personal particulars of their presidential and National Assembly candidates for the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that the commission announced on Sunday that the deadline, which was originally scheduled to expire at midnight on Saturday, July 11, had been shifted to midnight on Tuesday, July 14, 2026.

INEC disclosed this in a statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu Haruna.

According to the electoral body, the extension followed an appeal by the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on behalf of political parties that were unable to complete the upload of their candidates’ details within the initial timeframe.

The commission said the decision reflected its commitment to promoting inclusivity in the electoral process while remaining within the provisions of the law.

Nigerian TikTok creator, Hamzat Habeeb Adelaja, popularly known as Peller, has been attending a private marriage counselling class ahead of his white wedding with his colleague, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, known as Jarvis.

Naija News recalls that Peller and Jarvis announced on Saturday that their white wedding will be held on 1 August 2026.

Speaking in a recent livestream, Peller explained that he enrolled in the marriage counselling to be a better husband to Jarvis.

According to Peller, the counselling class was one of the reasons for his absence from social media.

Peller also disclosed that he has bought a $36,000 TV van for his upcoming white wedding with Jarvis, stressing that he wants it to be televised so fans around the world can view it.

Nigerian content creator cum Nollywood actor, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has downplayed any possible collaboration with some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that KieKie, in a recent podcast interview, stated that she would never partner with skit makers who are too vulgar or indecent.

Giving reasons for her decision, Kiekie noted that it does not align with her brand.

She said, “I would never collaborate with any skit maker that is too vulgar. I will not be able to collaborate with them.”

The interviewer said, “Give me one name.”

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has returned to South African Premier Division side Chippa United ahead of the 2026/27 season, five months after leaving the club.

Naija News reports that the 30-year-old goalkeeper is back with the Eastern Cape-based outfit following several months away from competitive club football.

His absence from regular action affected his position in the Nigerian national team, with the goalkeeper losing his place in the Super Eagles during the period.

Chippa United confirmed Nwabali’s return through posts on its official social media accounts on Sunday.

Announcing the development, the club expressed delight at having the Nigerian international back in its squad.

Argentina will take on England in a mouth-watering 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final after both sides survived dramatic quarter-final tests that went to extra time.

England booked their place in the last four with a hard-fought 2-1 win over Norway in Miami, thanks to a match-winning brace from Jude Bellingham.

Thomas Tuchel’s side fell behind in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup’s dipping strike beat Jordan Pickford. England responded just before the break as Bellingham raced onto Anthony Gordon’s pass before calmly finishing beyond Orjan Nyland.

Tuchel reshuffled his side at half-time, withdrawing Declan Rice, who had been battling illness and injury, alongside Noni Madueke. Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze were introduced as England searched for a winner.

Norway came close after the restart, with Torbjorn Heggem seeing his goal ruled out because of Erling Haaland’s foul on Elliot Anderson. David Moller Wolfe also hit the crossbar as the Scandinavians threatened to regain the lead.

Haaland struggled to influence proceedings and was replaced during extra time. Moments earlier, Bellingham had scored again, reacting quickest after Nyland could only parry Morgan Rogers’ effort, sealing England’s place in the semi-finals.

The victory sends England into their third men’s World Cup semi-final since lifting the trophy in 1966. They were beaten by West Germany in 1990 and Croatia in 2018.

Argentina also needed extra time to beat Switzerland 3-1 in Kansas City after a game packed with controversy.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.