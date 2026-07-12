‘I Would Never Collaborate With Vulgar Skit Maker’ – Kiekie

Nigerian content creator cum Nollywood actor, Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori, better known as Kiekie, has downplayed any possible collaboration with some of her colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Naija News reports that KieKie, in a recent podcast interview, stated that she would never partner with skit makers who are too vulgar or indecent.

Giving reasons for her decision, Kiekie noted that it does not align with her brand.

She said, “I would never collaborate with any skit maker that is too vulgar. I will not be able to collaborate with them.”

The interviewer said, “Give me one name.”

She responded, “Let me think about it. Hmmm. I don’t have a name of one but I have seen quite a number of them. So if you’re too much breasts, bumbum, not that I have a problem with it but it’s just brand alignment.

“My inability to collaborate with you doesn’t mean that I look down on what you do or I don’t respect what you do or I don’t see your hard work. I recognize your hard work but we just don’t align. It will affect the way my own brands are approaching my own work.”

Meanwhile, KieKie has opened up about why she cohabited with her husband before marriage.

Speaking during an interview with Toke Makinwa, she explained that by the time they moved in together, they had already completed their traditional rites and were preparing for the white wedding.

She stated that her rent had expired as at that time and she decided to move in with her husband rather than renew her lease..