God Forbid Bad Thing – Sanusi’s Daughter Reacts As KieKie Urges Women To Contribute To House Rent

The daughter of the former Emir of Kano Muhammad Sanusi, Shahida Sanusi, has reacted to a video of Nigerian comedienne, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, nudging women to assist their husbands in paying part of the house rent.

The skitmaker stated this during a recent podcast, hosted by popular media personality, Toke Makinwa.

In the video, the mother of one passionately insisted that she can’t stay in a house and not pay rent.

According to Kiekie, sharing bills with one’s husband brings respect and lessens the man’s financial burden.

She said, “How will you be living in the house and not paying rent? For me, it does not make sense. So that when we fight, we will share everything equally. You cannot tell me to get out of my house. We are living together.”

However, in a post via her Instagram Story on Sunday, Shahida expressed her disapproval of the statement, saying even if the woman earns more than her husband, it is still the responsibility of the man to pay the rent.

The mother of three, however, noted that due to challenging times in Nigeria, women can help with such.

“Nope. God forbid bad thing…Ok but seriously times are hard if you have the means and your husband is trying of course chip in. but if he can afford to abeg, it’s his responsibility even if you have money,” she wrote.

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, has also said she does not support Kiekie’s statement.