Why I Decided Not To Always Share My Husband’s Pictures On Social Media – Kiekie

Popular Nigerian content creator and comedian Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, also known as Kiekie, has opened up on the reason she does not share her husband’s pictures on social media.

According to the actress, her Instagram account is a business page and her husband is not part of her business.

The thespian stated this during a recent interview with Chude Jidenowo.

She however explained that she only shared pictures of him while pregnant because they are bought responsible for creating their daughter.

According to her, “I don’t share my husband on social media, not because I’m hiding him but because my Instagram is a business Instagram. My husband is not part of my business. He doesn’t collect a salary.

“But I’m pregnant and I wanted to share it; it’s not that I’m pregnant by myself. It was a collaboration, he’s alive, and we’re not fighting, so why not? So when we had the baby and were going to do Thanksgiving, it was a family.

“But before you see him again, it will be a while. You can only see him again, maybe if we have another child. I don’t see the need to post on his birthday because he’s not on Instagram. Why do I have to tell millions of people that he’s having a birthday?”