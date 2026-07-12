Nwabali Returns To Chippa United

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali, has returned to South African Premier Division side Chippa United ahead of the 2026/27 season, five months after leaving the club.

Naija News reports that the 30-year-old goalkeeper is back with the Eastern Cape-based outfit following several months away from competitive club football.

His absence from regular action affected his position in the Nigerian national team, with the goalkeeper losing his place in the Super Eagles during the period.

Chippa United confirmed Nwabali’s return through posts on its official social media accounts on Sunday.

Announcing the development, the club expressed delight at having the Nigerian international back in its squad.

“Chippa United Football Club is delighted to welcome @nwabali32 back to the Chilli Boys,” the club posted.

In another statement, Chippa United said Nwabali had returned to the Eastern Cape after taking time away from the team.

“After taking time away, Stanley Nwabali returns to the Eastern Cape, and we are pleased to welcome him back to the club,” it added.

The club did not disclose the details or duration of the goalkeeper’s new agreement.

Nwabali first joined Chippa United in 2022 and established himself as one of the club’s key players through a series of impressive performances.

He gained wider recognition during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire, where he played an important role in Nigeria’s run to the final.

The goalkeeper produced several notable saves during the tournament as the Super Eagles finished runners-up.

His performances attracted interest from clubs outside South Africa, but he remained with Chippa United until his departure in February 2026.

Nwabali’s time away from club football limited his competitive appearances and affected his standing in the national team.

The goalkeeper will now seek regular first-team football at Chippa United as he attempts to rebuild his form and reclaim his position with the Super Eagles.