Makinde Seeks UN Probe Into Oyo School Abduction

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on the United Nations (UN) and international human rights organisations to investigate the circumstances surrounding the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that Makinde made the call on Monday during a broadcast shortly after receiving the rescued pupils and teachers at the Governor’s Office in Ibadan.

The victims were abducted on May 15 before regaining their freedom after several weeks in captivity.

The governor said the nature of the attack and the events surrounding it raised serious concerns that should not be left solely to domestic authorities.

Makinde said, “I, therefore, with a full sense of responsibility as the executive governor of Oyo state, call on the appropriate international human rights organisations and accountability mechanisms, including those within the United Nations system, to closely examine the facts surrounding this abduction and the circumstances of its resolution.

“Such scrutiny is not intended to undermine our institutions; rather, it is intended to reinforce confidence, that truth be established, and that every person found to bear responsibility, regardless of office, influence, or affiliation, would be held accountable.”

The pupils and their teachers were rescued during a joint operation involving personnel of the Nigerian Army and the police, backed by intelligence from the Department of State Services (DSS).