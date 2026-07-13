2027: Nigerians Want Makinde To Become President, Says APM

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has expressed confidence that its presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, will emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential election, describing him as a credible alternative to President Bola Tinubu.

The party also announced that it had successfully uploaded the nomination details of Makinde and its other candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) nomination portal in line with the electoral timetable.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Monday, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, said the submission covered the presidential, vice-presidential, Senate and House of Representatives candidates of the party.

Yusuf said the successful submission of the candidates’ details marked another milestone in the party’s preparations for the 2027 general election.

He noted that the APM was intensifying grassroots mobilisation across the country while ensuring that only credible and electable candidates were presented for the polls.

“We have uploaded details of our presidential, vice-presidential and National Assembly candidates as required by INEC. This marks another important milestone in our journey towards offering Nigerians a credible, competent and people-oriented alternative in the 2027 general elections,” he said.

According to him, the party remained optimistic about its chances because of what he described as sustained engagement with Nigerians and the calibre of candidates flying its flag across the country.

“Our confidence is rooted in our continuous engagement with Nigerians and the array of very credible candidates that we are fielding at all levels,” Yusuf added.

‘Makinde Has What It Takes’

Naija News reports that the APM spokesman described Makinde as a tested administrator whose performance in Oyo State had earned him national recognition.

According to Yusuf, the governor possesses the competence, vision and leadership qualities required to tackle Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

“Our presidential candidate stands out as a leader whose record speaks for itself. His achievements have earned him national recognition as one of Nigeria’s best-performing governors, and that is why Nigerians want him as president,” he said.

He further praised Makinde’s record in public finance management and governance.

“Governor Makinde has earned a reputation for prudent management of public resources and responsible governance. These principles will guide an APM government at the federal level,” Yusuf stated.

He added that Makinde represented “a new generation of leadership” capable of uniting Nigerians irrespective of political, ethnic or religious differences.

“Beyond his impressive performance in office, Governor Makinde represents a new generation of leadership. He combines experience with relative youth, energy, vision and the capacity to unite Nigerians across political, ethnic and religious divides.

“We firmly believe he possesses the competence, character and courage required to reposition Nigeria and restore confidence in governance,” he added.

Yusuf said the APM was determined to address what it described as Nigeria’s major governance challenges, including insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

He said the welfare of Nigerians would be at the centre of government policies if the party won the presidency.

“Across the country, citizens have expressed deep concerns about the rising cost of living, widespread insecurity, unemployment and declining economic opportunities. These are genuine concerns that require practical solutions and compassionate leadership which only the APM can offer.

“So, with an APM-led administration and Makinde on the saddle, the welfare of Nigerians will be at the centre of government policies.

“We have a presidential candidate who not only has the commitment but also the leadership capacity and competence to secure our nation, rebuild the economy and ensure that every Nigerian enjoys the dividends of good governance,” he said.

The party also claimed that it had continued to attract new members and supporters across the country following the emergence of prominent political figures on its platform.

Yusuf said the development reflected growing public confidence in the APM ahead of the 2027 elections.

He specifically commended Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed, who is contesting for a Senate seat on the party’s platform.

“In Bauchi State, Governor Bala Mohammed, our senatorial candidate, brings a wealth of experience and leadership that will further strengthen the party’s vision of effective representation and national development. Together with our other candidates, he will play a vital role in advancing the APM’s mission of delivering responsible governance,” he said.

‘APC Has Failed Nigerians’

The opposition party also criticised the administration of President Tinubu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), alleging that it had failed to effectively tackle insecurity, economic hardship, unemployment and the rising cost of living.

“The failures of the APC administration have made it clear that Nigeria needs a new direction anchored on competence, accountability and people-centred leadership, which only the APM can offer Nigerians,” Yusuf said.