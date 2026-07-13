Photo: Atiku ‘Abandoned’ As ADC Reveals Identity Of Presidential Candidate On INEC Portal

A faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has announced the submission of the particulars of its presidential and National Assembly candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The faction, led by its National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, announced earlier that its candidates’ details had been uploaded to the commission’s nomination portal. However, it failed to provide details of the candidate uploaded.

In a subsequent revelation, the party said the exercise was carried out in accordance with Section 29(1) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the guidelines issued by INEC for candidate nomination.

According to the faction, Chris Uba was submitted as its presidential candidate, while Dr Shamsuddeen Modibbo Barkindo was named as his running mate.

Confirming the completion of the exercise in a statement, Gombe described the submission of the candidates’ particulars as a significant step in the faction’s preparations for the forthcoming elections.

He said, “The African Democratic Congress, under the leadership of the National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, has successfully concluded the uploading of its presidential and National Assembly candidates on the INEC portal for the 2027 general elections.”

Gombe maintained that the submission process was conducted in strict compliance with the Electoral Act and the nomination guidelines provided by the electoral commission.

The faction said the development demonstrated its readiness to participate fully in the 2027 elections and present candidates for the presidency and seats in the National Assembly.

Documents reportedly submitted to INEC identified the 71-year-old Uba, who hails from Anambra State, as the faction’s presidential standard-bearer.

The faction said Uba attended the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and other educational institutions in the United Kingdom.

His running mate, Barkindo, is a 65-year-old indigene of Adamawa State who studied at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

The party faction said Barkindo’s nomination reflected its commitment to presenting what it described as competent, credible and experienced leaders capable of addressing the country’s economic, security and developmental challenges.

It added that the nomination documents were signed by the faction’s national chairman and national secretary.

According to the statement, the submissions were also accompanied by the sworn affidavits, known as Form EC9, required from candidates under the Electoral Act.

Naija News reports that the submission came amid an unresolved leadership crisis within the ADC, with rival groups laying claim to the party’s national leadership and control of its structures.

The dispute has generated competing pronouncements from different blocs within the party, raising questions over which leadership will ultimately be recognised by INEC ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, it was not immediately clear whether INEC had formally accepted or recognised the list uploaded by the Gombe-led faction as the authentic ADC nominations for the elections.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld an order restraining INEC from recognising or participating in state congresses organised by committees appointed by the Senator David Mark-led caretaker leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

In a split decision delivered on Monday, two members of the three-man panel affirmed the April 29 judgment of the Federal High Court in Abuja, while one justice dissented.

Naija News reports that Justice Okon Abang, who delivered the majority judgment, said the appellate court found no valid reason to overturn the restraining order earlier issued by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik.

The court also affirmed the order preventing the Mark-led national leadership from interfering with the tenure and functions of the ADC’s elected state executive committees.

Justices Abang and Donatus Okorowo formed the majority that barred INEC from recognising the outcome of congresses conducted by the caretaker leadership.

They agreed with the trial court that the responsibility for organising state congresses rested with duly elected state executive committees rather than the party’s national caretaker body.

The presiding justice, Abba Mohammed, however, delivered a dissenting judgment.

Mohammed held that the dispute arose from the internal affairs of a political party and was, therefore, not open to judicial determination.

He consequently ruled that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the case