Fresh Trouble For Atiku’s Faction As Nafiu Bala ADC Uploads 2027 Presidential Candidate, Others On INEC Portal

The faction of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) led by its National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, has uploaded the credentials of its presidential, vice-presidential, and national assembly candidates on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

Naija News understands that Nafiu made this known in a statement issued on Sunday, but failed to provide details of the faction’s candidates whose names were submitted to the commission’s portal.

He said the party under his leadership is focused on fielding credible, competent, and people-centred candidates for the 2027 elections.

He said, “The African Democratic Congress, ADC, under my leadership, has successfully completed the upload of our Presidential, Vice-Presidential, and National Assembly candidates on the INEC portal for the 2027 General Elections.

“This achievement demonstrates our Party’s firm commitment to safeguarding the interests of our founding and legacy members in the face of anti-democratic tendencies.

“As a Party, the ADC remains resolute in its mission to field credible, competent, and people-centered candidates who will provide purposeful leadership, promote good governance, and bring hope to the Nigerian people.”

The latest development comes a few days after the ADC faction led by former Senate President, David Mark, disclosed that the names of its presidential candidate and other 2027 candidates have been uploaded on the INEC’s portal ahead of the 2027 election.

Meanwhile, former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared that only brave politicians committed to serving the people rather than pursuing personal interests can join the ADC.

Tambuwal, while receiving the immediate past Chairman of Tangaza Local Government Area, Isa Salihu Kalenjeni, into the ADC after resigning from office and dumping the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Tambuwal, politicians who believe they are acting in the people’s interest and for the sake of God rather than for personal gain should have the courage to join the ADC.

He said, “Anyone who believes that what he is doing is for the people and for the sake of God, not for personal gain, should have the courage to leave any political party and join the ADC.”