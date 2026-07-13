Makinde Swears In Ladipo, Redeploys Adelabu In Cabinet Reshuffle

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Monday swore in Dr Debo Ladipo as a member of the State Executive Council and announced the redeployment of Prof. Solihu Adelabu to a new ministry.

The ceremony, held at the Executive Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, formed part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen governance and improve service delivery across the state.

Naija News understands that under the new arrangement, Ladipo will serve as the Commissioner for Establishment and Training, while Adelabu has been moved from the Ministry of Establishment and Training to the Ministry of Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives.

Speaking after administering the oath of office, Makinde cautioned against interpreting appointments and redeployments within government as a verdict on the competence or performance of public officials.

The governor explained that changes in portfolios were a normal part of governance and were often influenced by emerging priorities and the need to position officials where their expertise could have the greatest impact.

According to him, the latest changes were designed to enhance the capacity of his administration to deliver on its promises to the people of Oyo State.

He said cabinet reshuffles should be viewed within the broader context of improving coordination, efficiency and the implementation of government programmes.

Makinde charged Ladipo and other members of the State Executive Council to remain focused, committed and dedicated to effective service delivery.

He noted that although the administration had recorded achievements in several sectors, considerable work still remained before the expiration of its tenure.

The governor urged members of the cabinet to intensify efforts toward implementing policies and programmes capable of improving the welfare of residents and accelerating the development of the state.

He also called for stronger collaboration among ministries, departments and agencies to ensure that government decisions translated into meaningful results for the people.

Makinde reminded the officials that the remaining period of the administration must be devoted to consolidating its achievements and completing ongoing projects.

He urged them to redouble their efforts and avoid complacency, stressing that residents expected the government to continue delivering tangible improvements in their daily lives.

The governor reiterated his administration’s commitment to accountability, good governance and people-centred policies.

He expressed confidence that Ladipo’s appointment and Adelabu’s redeployment would strengthen the performance of the State Executive Council and improve the execution of the government’s development agenda.