Parents May Transfer Rescued Pupils To Other Schools — Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government has said it understands the reluctance of some parents to return their children to schools affected by the recent abduction in Oriire Local Government Area.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, in an interview with Vanguard, said the fears expressed by the families were natural, considering the emotional distress they endured during the victims’ 56 days in captivity.

He acknowledged that some parents could decide to enrol their children in other schools rather than immediately send them back to the institutions where the abduction occurred.

Oyelade said the prolonged uncertainty over the safety of the abducted pupils had left many families traumatised.

He said, “It is understandable if parents do not want to send their children back to those schools.

“As human beings, the emotional trauma which they have undergone will ordinarily not allow them to freely release their children to further their education because of the nightmare.”

The commissioner said the government would not dismiss the concerns of the parents, noting that their decisions would be influenced by the need to protect their children from another traumatic experience.

Oyelade admitted that some families might be prepared to endure the inconvenience associated with transferring their children to alternative schools.

“Many parents may be willing to bear the considerable logistical inconvenience of transferring their children to other schools, but they would be comfortable dealing with that,” he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the families could reconsider their position when they begin to see visible improvements in security around the schools and neighbouring communities.

Oyelade added, “As a government, we understand what they have gone through for 56 nightmarish days.

“When they see the government’s efforts in providing security and securing the schools and surrounding communities, they should be able to change their minds.”

Government Begins School Interventions

The commissioner disclosed that the state government had begun implementing measures to improve facilities in the affected schools.

He said further interventions had also been identified to strengthen the learning environment and promote the welfare of pupils and teachers.

Oyelade stated, “The state government has already taken steps and mapped out further interventions.

“We will provide the infrastructure, which is our mandate, through the Ministry of Education to promote the welfare and well-being of all citizens. The process has started.”

Oyelade maintained that protecting schools and communities would require cooperation between the state and Federal governments.

He said the state would continue to provide the necessary infrastructure while working with federal security agencies to restore confidence among parents.

He added, “Security is primarily the responsibility of the Federal Government.

“If both levels of government work in tandem, we should overcome the initial and understandable fears and anxieties of these parents.”

The commissioner expressed confidence that sustained security measures and improvements in the affected schools would gradually reassure families and encourage the pupils to resume their education.