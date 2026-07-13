Oyo Rescue: Ex-DHQ Spokesman Urges Closure Of Security Gaps

A former Director of Media Operations at the Defence Headquarters, Maj. Gen. John Enenche (retd.), has commended the Federal Government and security agencies for securing the release of pupils and teachers abducted in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

Naija News reports that Enenche said he was relieved and excited when news of the rescue reached him after the victims had spent more than 50 days in captivity.

The retired general spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, where he praised military authorities and other officials involved in the operation.

“When they were rescued, I was in church. I quickly sent congratulatory messages to the principals, the Chief of Army Staff, the Special Adviser on Homeland Security, among others, because I’m excited. This is what I desire,” he said.

Despite commending the rescue operation, Enenche said the prolonged detention of the victims showed that important gaps remained in Nigeria’s security system.

He urged the authorities to adopt a more proactive approach to preventing abductions and other forms of violent crime.

Enenche said, “The biggest lesson out of this for me is that we need to close the gaps.

“There are gaps that we have identified, and that is why I call on my colleagues who are retired like me, not tired and passive, let them become more active. Let us close the gaps.”

According to him, retired security personnel still have experience and knowledge that could contribute to efforts aimed at improving the country’s response to insecurity.

“Like I said, if the gaps that are there now are closed, we will not get to the level of leaving people in captivity for over 50 days, close to two months,” he added.

Enenche Seeks Technological Innovation

The former defence spokesman also called for stronger collaboration between the government and security agencies in developing new strategies to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

He said technological tools should be deployed to improve surveillance, tracking and the ability of security personnel to respond rapidly to threats.

Enenche argued that with the right innovations, security agencies should be able to identify the location of criminal groups and monitor incidents as they unfold.

He said Nigeria should be able to “locate and geolocate places and put a security umbrella over this country” to detect and respond to threats more effectively.

Enenche appealed to Nigerians to recognise the sacrifices of security personnel and support them rather than focus only on their shortcomings.

He said public encouragement would improve morale and motivate operatives to record further successes.

Enenche added, “Be proud of them and support them.

“Give them the morale and encouragement to do more. We have a lot here, but we are only finding fault.”