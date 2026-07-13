‘Order To Rescue Abducted Oyo Pupils, Teacher Was Given On Thursday Night’ – Source

Fresh details have emerged on the final military operation that led to the rescue of pupils and teachers abducted from Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, with security sources disclosing that the assault was ordered after intelligence confirmed that the victims were no longer being used as human shields.

A source familiar with the operation, who spoke with Vanguard, said the directive to storm the terrorists’ camp was issued on Thursday night after security agencies received updated intelligence on the location and condition of the captives.

The source described the assault as swift and carefully coordinated, adding that the rescue team deployed superior firepower and caught the terrorists by surprise.

Multiple security sources said troops had engaged the kidnappers in several gun battles in the weeks leading up to the final rescue operation.

According to them, the repeated confrontations were intended to weaken the terrorists, restrict their movement and reduce their supply of ammunition before the camp was stormed.

“When the final operation commenced, the resistance was significantly lower than anticipated because they had already been weakened,” one of the sources said.

The sources disclosed that scores of terrorists were killed during the operation, while eight suspects were taken into custody.

Members of the rescue team also reportedly suffered casualties, but all the surviving abducted pupils and teachers were brought out of the camp safely.

Rabe’s Death Shaped Rescue Decision

Security officials said the decision to launch a direct assault rather than continue negotiations was influenced by lessons from the abduction of a retired military officer, Maj. Gen. Abubakar Rabe, in Katsina State.

According to the sources, the Department of State Services (DSS) had recommended a military operation against the kidnappers’ hideout after concluding that it offered the strongest possibility of rescuing Rabbe and his wife.

The proposed operation was, however, reportedly not approved at the time because the authorities believed negotiations could secure their freedom.

Rabe later died in captivity, reportedly after developing a medical condition.

Security sources said the incident reinforced concerns that prolonged negotiations with heavily armed groups could expose hostages to greater danger than a well-planned operation based on credible intelligence.

Suspects’ Relatives Under Investigation

Investigations into the Oriire abduction are continuing following the rescue of the victims and arrest of some of the suspected kidnappers.

Sources said children belonging to the suspects would be released where investigations showed they had committed no offence.

They added that any wives of the suspects found to have actively supported or participated in the criminal operation would be prosecuted in accordance with the law.

According to the sources, the arrest of relatives linked to the terrorists was consistent with the Tinubu administration’s policy of refusing to pay ransom or enter into negotiations that would strengthen criminal groups.

The kidnappers were said to have presented several conditions before agreeing to free the pupils and teachers.

Their demands reportedly included the release of detained terrorist commanders, payment of ransom, provision of two Hilux vehicles and the implementation of certain Sharia-related laws.

The abductors were also said to have specifically demanded the release of Mahmud Usman, also known as Abu Bara’a or Abbas Mukhtar, and his deputy, Abubakar Abba, who is also known as Isah Adam or Mahmud Al-Nigeri.

Security agencies identify the two men as leaders of Jama’atu Ansarul Muslimeena Fi Biladis Sudan, commonly known as Ansaru.

Ansaru is a breakaway faction of Boko Haram with reported links to Al-Qaeda. The two suspects were arrested by operatives of the DSS in 2025.

Security agencies rejected the kidnappers’ conditions and proceeded with the rescue operation after determining that the victims could be extracted safely.