Video: Rescued Oyo Principal’s Husband Dances In Thanksgiving

The husband of Mrs Rachael Alamu, the principal of Ahoro Esinle School in Oyo State, who was recently rescued from kidnappers, has publicly expressed gratitude for her safe return by leading a thanksgiving celebration at a church service.

A video shared by Oyo Matters on Sunday showed Professor Alamu dancing joyfully with members of the congregation during the thanksgiving service held in Ogbomoso.

The worshippers were seen singing songs of praise, including repeated choruses of “Hallelujah,” as they celebrated the principal’s release after more than 50 days in captivity.

In the footage, Professor Alamu joined other church members in dancing before the congregation in what appeared to be an emotional expression of gratitude following weeks of uncertainty over his wife’s fate.

The Thanksgiving service marked one of the family’s first public appearances since Mrs Alamu regained her freedom.

Her release has been widely welcomed by residents, well-wishers and members of the affected school community.

Naija News understands that Mrs Alamu was among the teachers and pupils abducted by armed men from Ahoro Esinle School in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on May 15, 2026.

The victims remained in captivity for more than 50 days before they were rescued by security operatives.

The Federal Government announced their rescue on Friday.

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said security agencies successfully secured the release of all the abducted pupils and teachers.

On Saturday, Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, visited the rescued victims at the Military Hospital in Ibadan, where they are undergoing medical examinations and receiving psychosocial support.

The victims are expected to be formally handed over to the Oyo State Government on Monday before reuniting with their families.